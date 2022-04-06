No. 3 FSU vs. No. 6 Florida: Preview, how to watch, game thread

The Florida State Seminoles are coming off their series at Virginia, where they swept the Cavaliers. They now set their sights on in state rival, the Florida Gators. UF is coming off of a weekend series at Auburn, where they took two games of the three game series from the Tigers.

Entering the matchup, the Gators have a 30-6 overall record, and a 7-5 record in the SEC, which puts them 6th in the conference. They have ranked wins under their belt with Michigan, Duke, Tennessee, Auburn and two wins over UCF.

Head coach Tim Walton has another talented group on the field for his program. The top two batting leaders for his squad is a transfer, Skylar Wallace (Alabama) and Freshman Kendra Falby. Both players not only provide, power, but speed. Wallace and Falby combine for 55 stolen bases and have only been caught less than 4 times each.

Wallace, in her second year with the Gators, is playing in her first season after sitting out due to in-conference transfer rules. Not only does she lead her team in many offensive categories, she ranks in the top 10 SEC in many of the same categories as well. In her 94 plate appearances, Wallace is batting .426 with 43 runs (SEC #1), 40 hits, 32 RBI, 28 walks (SEC #2). She drove in a season high of 4 runs against Duke.

Falby has been a mainstay in the top of the Gators lineup since the start of the season. In her short time with the team so far, she is batting .418 with 39 runs (SEC #2), 46 hits (SEC #6), 19 RBI and 18 walks. Falby’s season, and career high, of 4 RBI in the 12-11 win over UCF. In that game she went 2-3 with an inside the park homerun.

While Wallace and Falby lead off the lineup, 5th year Senior Hannah Adams is batting third. Just like Wallace and Falby, Adams has started all 36 games so far this season. In those games, she is batting .386 with 27 runs, 43 hits (SEC #9), 22 RBI and 14 walks.

For the Gators pitching staff, it is led by Senior Elizabeth Hightower, who has a 1.83 ERA in 80.1 innings pitched. Hightower has given up 57 hits, 22 runs, 36 walks and recorded 74 strikeouts. On the season, she has pitched 5 complete games, with her best game coming against Auburn, where she only allowed 3 hits recorded 5 strikeouts to shut out the Tigers.

Behind Hightower is Freshman Lexi Delbrey, who has 65 innings under her young career. In those inning, Delbrey has a 2.48 ERA, 33 hits, 24 runs, 39 walks and 78 strikeouts (SEC #9). Her best game of the season came when she went the full 7 innings to secure the win over 16th ranked Michigan. Delbrey held the Wolverines to one hit and recorded 5 strikeouts.

5th year Senior Natalie Lugo is second on the pitching staff in terms of ERA, and comes on in relief, with a 1.54. In her 50 innings, Lugo has 27 hits, 13 runs, 23 walks and 49 strikeouts.

Matchup

Fielding Percentage

FSU (.988) UF (.983)

Batting Average

FSU (.309) UF (.338)

ERA

FSU (1.28) UF (2.06)

More to Know

The Seminoles are outscoring their opponents 185-32 through the first four innings.

Michaela Edenfield was named the ACC Co-Player of the Week. Last weekend against Virginia she went 6-14 with a .429 BA, 1.143 slugging percentage, as the ‘Noles swept the Cavaliers. Edenfield had 10 RBI, along with 3 homeruns, 6 walks, and 6 runs scored. She currently leads the ACC and ranks fifth nationally with 15 home runs. She also ranks ninth nationally and second in the conference with 43 RBI.

Sydney Sherrill currently ranks 5th all time in FSU history in runs scored, with 202. 6 more will put her ahead of current 4th ranked Tiffani Brown, who has 207.

How to Watch

The game will air Wednesday on the SEC Network at 6 p.m.