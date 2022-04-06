The Florida State Seminoles came up in clutch moments to take the in-state rivalry from the Florida Gators.

Elizabeth Hightower for the Gators kept the ‘Noles off the board early in the first inning, as she turned it over to the bottom for her offense against Danielle Watson. Watson gave up the leadoff double to Kendra Falby, but she was stranded as the game was sent to the 2nd.

The battle between Watson and Hightower continued until the bottom of the 3rd inning. After Falby reached on an error, and advanced to second, a fly out gave way to Hannah Adams. The single by Adams was good enough to score Falby, and give the Gators the 1-0 lead. Another single was stranded after Watson got the next two outs.

The ‘Noles responded in the top of the 4th when Mack Leonard led off with a single. She was lifted for D’Aun Riggs to pinch run. Riggs stole second and came around to score on a single up the middle from Devyn Flaherty and to tie the game up at 1.

The game remained tied going into the home half of the 5th inning. A lead off single to Skylar Wallace, and stolen base, put the Gators into scoring position for Charla Echols, after the fly out from Adams. FSU went to Leonard in relief of Watson to face Echols. Another single from UF put them up 2-1. Leonard gave up two more singles but were left on base as Leonard got the the ground out to end the inning.

Another lead off single by Leonard put her on base in the 6th inning. A wild pitch moved her up as Michaela Edenfield struck out. The second single by Flaherty put runners on the corners for Kalei Harding. Harding swung at the first pitch and brought home Leonard on the infield single. Hightower got the next two outs but FSU tied the game at 2.

We tie it up again in the top of the sixth‼️ #OneTribe



: SEC Network pic.twitter.com/fSAI5wC7Ku — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 7, 2022

Leonard and Hightower fought against each offense to keep the game tied and send it into extra innings. In the 8th inning, Hightower was lifted for Natalie Lugo to go up against the ‘Noles lineup. Lugo only gave up 1 hit in the 8th as the game went into the bottom of the 9th.

Kathryn Sandercock started the 9th in relief of Leonard. Falby reached as the lead off and was followed by Wallace who got on via the fielders choice, and Falby was erased. A stolen base and ground out put Wallace on third with two outs. After the intentional walk to Echols, Sandercock got her first and only strikeout of the game to send it to the 10th.

As Lugo stepped into the circle for another inning, she was up against Sydney Sherrill. Sherrill took the first pitch of the at bat deep over centerfield to break the tie and give FSU the lead. Leonard singled with nobody on base, and she was pinch ran for by Krystina Hartley. The Gators went to Haley Pittman for Lugo to face Flaherty. A double by Flaherty pushed Hartley over to third with one out. Harding gave the ‘Noles an insurance run on the sacrifice fly to score Hartley. Pittman got the ground out and the Gators went to the bats down 4-2.

SYDNEY SHERRILL ARE YOU KIDDING ME‼️ #OneTribe



: SEC Network pic.twitter.com/Oz75KnYF4U — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 7, 2022

Sandercock shut the Gators down in order and FSU claimed the back and forth win 4-2.

Box Score

Up Next

FSU will return to JoAnne Graf field against the 5th ranked Virginia Tech Hokies.

Friday- 6 p.m. ACCNX

Saturday- 1 p.m. ACCNX

Sunday- 12 p.m ACCN