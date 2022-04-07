Noles News: Baseball gets back in the win column, Softball beats in-state rival

Recruiting
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.
Football
Head coach Mike Norvell was a guest on yesterday’s Packer and Durham; he talked about Jordan Travis, FSU’s offseason practice and the Spring Game.
Tune in at 8:30 this morning!
— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 6, 2022
The link for the interview will be on seminoles.com:
ICYMI: Watch @Coach_Norvell's full appearance on #PackerAndDurham this morning
— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 6, 2022
The Seminoles will have four NFL and Florida State alums on the sideline for this weekend:
The Nineties Noles vs The Next Century Noles! The Main Event!!!GAME ON Fellas!!!
— Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) April 6, 2022
The fourth episode of The Climb will be posted on FSU’s YouTube tomorrow. They went behind the scenes on FSU’s Pro Day, getting a glimpse of these young men before they head into the next chapter of their life.
This is the dream. This is why you come to Florida State
— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 7, 2022
Episode 4 drops tomorrow!
The Noles are nearing the end of spring practice, honing in on details and in game situations in the last two weeks.
Practice 11
— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 6, 2022
Congratulations to these Florida State football stars:
Congratulations to this week's Academic All-Stars!
— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 6, 2022
The Garnet & Gold store will be partnering with Warpath this Friday for an autograph event with a handful of football players:
Event Announcement
— Garnet & Gold (@garnetandgold) April 6, 2022
On Friday evening we will be hosting FSU Football players @GibbonsDillan, @KHII__6, @CaamMcd, and @AmariGainer for a meet and greet at our campus location.
This @Warpath850 sponsored event will include free entry, photos, and autographs for all fans!
Tomahawk Nation writers Ben Meyerson and Tommy Mire discussed some insights from spring practice and realistic goals for the Seminoles in 2022. Be sure to take a look at that interview of our YouTube channel.
Four-star class of 2023 linebacker Dee Crayton was in Tallahassee yesterday to check out the new facilities and meet with the coaching staff.
#TRIBE23 Thanks for the Great visit today Florida State!!! I'll be back soon nole nation‼️
— DeeCrayton (@Run_DMC8) April 7, 2022
Class of 2023 commit Keith Sampson Jr. continues to grind after a strong junior season:
Keep sleeping on me, been working and grinding for awhile. Comeback is intentional.
— Keith Sampson Jr. (KJ) (@ksampson94) April 6, 2022
Motivational tips from coach Fuller:
Gm what's your WHY? when times are hard let your WHY Drive you don't give up God Bless.
— Corey Fuller (@coreyfuller4) April 6, 2022
Basketball
Florida State is listed at No.18 in the Rothstein 45 preseason rankings, considered to be the third best team in the ACC for the 2022-23 season.
Florida State basketball is currently listed at No.18 in the preseason rankings, per the Rothstein 45.
— MAX (@maxescarpio) April 6, 2022
Other ACC teams include:
North Carolina, No.3
Duke, No.9
Virginia, No.45
FSU alum Trent Forrest left the game early in the Utah Jazz’s win over the Thunder; he will be reevaluated tomorrow prior to practice to see when his eventual return will be.
Trent Forrest (left foot sprain) will not return.
— x - Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 7, 2022
Florida State commit Niya Latson has been named the 2022 Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Basketball:
to @NiyaLatson ‼️
— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) April 5, 2022
She's been named 2022 Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Basketball
https://t.co/1Xy231dLKL pic.twitter.com/AKbhmTOd6j
Here’s a look at their newest guard at the McDonald’s All American Game.
⭐️ Best of the Best ⭐️ @NiyaLatson | @McDAAG
— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) April 5, 2022
The Seminoles are back in the gym after a short break following their 2021-22 postseason run.
⏰
— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) April 6, 2022
Baseball / Softball
FSU gets back in the win column with a midweek dub against Stetson.
JORDAN CARRION
— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 7, 2022
Walk-off single scores B-Rob and completes the comeback!
WP: Crowell (2-0)
HR: Greene (3)
The game went into extra innings and the Seminoles took over:
It ain't over 'til it's over!
— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 7, 2022
Jackson Greene with a pinch-hit HR to tie us up and we're going to extras!
: https://t.co/odq8UKgX8u
T10 | SU 4, FSU 4
Strike 'em out.
— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 7, 2022
Throw 'em out.
Two outs in the 11th and Wyatt Crowell comes in.
: https://t.co/odq8UKgX8u
T11 | SU 4, FSU 4
The softball team was in Gainesville to face the Florida Gators in their first meeting this season.
Here is today's starting lineup!
— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 6, 2022
: SEC Network (https://t.co/piItoacgUS) pic.twitter.com/RboleF4fH3
The Noles took down the Gators 4-2 after a home run in the 10th inning.
NOLES WIN!!!
— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 7, 2022
Down go the Gators in Gainesville!
SYDNEY SHERRILL ARE YOU KIDDING ME‼️
— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 7, 2022
: SEC Network pic.twitter.com/Oz75KnYF4U
All Sports
Be sure to tune in to The Masters this weekend to watch FSU alum Brooks Koepka in action.
@TheMasters
— Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) April 6, 2022
The Noles celebrated National Student-Athlete Day yesterday, giving credit to each of their incredible sports teams:
" " - FSU AD Michael Alford
— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) April 6, 2022
Happy National Student-Athlete Day to all of our student-athletes
Women’s soccer scholarship fact:
Each NCAA D1 women's soccer program is allotted a max of 14 scholarships
— Seminole Boosters (@SeminoleBooster) April 6, 2022
Those scholarships cost $618,930 per year
Seminole Boosters funds that cost for @FSUSoccer through Annual Membership donations
Morgan Chacon and Jordan Polo are this week’s CCSA Pair of the Week:
After a 4-0 weekend, Morgan Chacon and Jordan Polo are CCSA Pair of the Week!
— FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) April 6, 2022
: https://t.co/W7oFu5Bpym pic.twitter.com/Eft1jgr9uY
