Noles News: Baseball gets back in the win column, Softball beats in-state rival

Recruiting

Football

Head coach Mike Norvell was a guest on yesterday’s Packer and Durham; he talked about Jordan Travis, FSU’s offseason practice and the Spring Game.

The link for the interview will be on seminoles.com:

The Seminoles will have four NFL and Florida State alums on the sideline for this weekend:

The fourth episode of The Climb will be posted on FSU’s YouTube tomorrow. They went behind the scenes on FSU’s Pro Day, getting a glimpse of these young men before they head into the next chapter of their life.

This is the dream. This is why you come to Florida State



Episode 4 drops tomorrow!#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/5BWJAdaZq9 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 7, 2022

The Noles are nearing the end of spring practice, honing in on details and in game situations in the last two weeks.

Congratulations to these Florida State football stars:

The Garnet & Gold store will be partnering with Warpath this Friday for an autograph event with a handful of football players:

Event Announcement



On Friday evening we will be hosting FSU Football players @GibbonsDillan, @KHII__6, @CaamMcd, and @AmariGainer for a meet and greet at our campus location.



This @Warpath850 sponsored event will include free entry, photos, and autographs for all fans! pic.twitter.com/qWoEAJjVlp — Garnet & Gold (@garnetandgold) April 6, 2022

Tomahawk Nation writers Ben Meyerson and Tommy Mire discussed some insights from spring practice and realistic goals for the Seminoles in 2022. Be sure to take a look at that interview of our YouTube channel.

Four-star class of 2023 linebacker Dee Crayton was in Tallahassee yesterday to check out the new facilities and meet with the coaching staff.

Class of 2023 commit Keith Sampson Jr. continues to grind after a strong junior season:

Keep sleeping on me, been working and grinding for awhile. Comeback is intentional. pic.twitter.com/GBsL67HxBf — Keith Sampson Jr. (KJ) (@ksampson94) April 6, 2022

Motivational tips from coach Fuller:

Basketball

Florida State is listed at No.18 in the Rothstein 45 preseason rankings, considered to be the third best team in the ACC for the 2022-23 season.

Florida State basketball is currently listed at No.18 in the preseason rankings, per the Rothstein 45.



Other ACC teams include:

North Carolina, No.3

Duke, No.9

Virginia, No.45 — MAX (@maxescarpio) April 6, 2022

FSU alum Trent Forrest left the game early in the Utah Jazz’s win over the Thunder; he will be reevaluated tomorrow prior to practice to see when his eventual return will be.

Trent Forrest (left foot sprain) will not return. — x - Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 7, 2022

Florida State commit Niya Latson has been named the 2022 Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Basketball:

Here’s a look at their newest guard at the McDonald’s All American Game.

The Seminoles are back in the gym after a short break following their 2021-22 postseason run.

Baseball / Softball

FSU gets back in the win column with a midweek dub against Stetson.

JORDAN CARRION



Walk-off single scores B-Rob and completes the comeback!



WP: Crowell (2-0)

HR: Greene (3) pic.twitter.com/G70C7a3Vjx — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 7, 2022

The game went into extra innings and the Seminoles took over:

It ain't over 'til it's over!



Jackson Greene with a pinch-hit HR to tie us up and we're going to extras!



: https://t.co/odq8UKgX8u



T10 | SU 4, FSU 4 pic.twitter.com/9w5uzfARdR — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 7, 2022

Strike 'em out.

Throw 'em out.



Two outs in the 11th and Wyatt Crowell comes in.



: https://t.co/odq8UKgX8u



T11 | SU 4, FSU 4 pic.twitter.com/HyWKbM0KfM — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 7, 2022

The softball team was in Gainesville to face the Florida Gators in their first meeting this season.

The Noles took down the Gators 4-2 after a home run in the 10th inning.

NOLES WIN!!!



Down go the Gators in Gainesville! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/E5OdYhPFC1 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 7, 2022

SYDNEY SHERRILL ARE YOU KIDDING ME‼️ #OneTribe



: SEC Network pic.twitter.com/Oz75KnYF4U — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 7, 2022

All Sports

Be sure to tune in to The Masters this weekend to watch FSU alum Brooks Koepka in action.

The Noles celebrated National Student-Athlete Day yesterday, giving credit to each of their incredible sports teams:

“ ” - FSU AD Michael Alford



Happy National Student-Athlete Day to all of our student-athletes #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/WJxrnuuLzw — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) April 6, 2022

Women’s soccer scholarship fact:

Each NCAA D1 women's soccer program is allotted a max of 14 scholarships

Those scholarships cost $618,930 per year



Seminole Boosters funds that cost for @FSUSoccer through Annual Membership donations?#GoNoles | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/EYhu8YfhaB — Seminole Boosters (@SeminoleBooster) April 6, 2022

Morgan Chacon and Jordan Polo are this week’s CCSA Pair of the Week: