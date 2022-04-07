 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noles News: Baseball gets back in the win column, Softball beats in-state rival

No.3 softball takes care of business in Gainesville

By maxescarpio

Football

Head coach Mike Norvell was a guest on yesterday’s Packer and Durham; he talked about Jordan Travis, FSU’s offseason practice and the Spring Game.

The link for the interview will be on seminoles.com:

The Seminoles will have four NFL and Florida State alums on the sideline for this weekend:

The fourth episode of The Climb will be posted on FSU’s YouTube tomorrow. They went behind the scenes on FSU’s Pro Day, getting a glimpse of these young men before they head into the next chapter of their life.

The Noles are nearing the end of spring practice, honing in on details and in game situations in the last two weeks.

Congratulations to these Florida State football stars:

The Garnet & Gold store will be partnering with Warpath this Friday for an autograph event with a handful of football players:

Tomahawk Nation writers Ben Meyerson and Tommy Mire discussed some insights from spring practice and realistic goals for the Seminoles in 2022. Be sure to take a look at that interview of our YouTube channel.

Four-star class of 2023 linebacker Dee Crayton was in Tallahassee yesterday to check out the new facilities and meet with the coaching staff.

Class of 2023 commit Keith Sampson Jr. continues to grind after a strong junior season:

Motivational tips from coach Fuller:

Basketball

Florida State is listed at No.18 in the Rothstein 45 preseason rankings, considered to be the third best team in the ACC for the 2022-23 season.

FSU alum Trent Forrest left the game early in the Utah Jazz’s win over the Thunder; he will be reevaluated tomorrow prior to practice to see when his eventual return will be.

Florida State commit Niya Latson has been named the 2022 Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Basketball:

Here’s a look at their newest guard at the McDonald’s All American Game.

The Seminoles are back in the gym after a short break following their 2021-22 postseason run.

Baseball / Softball

FSU gets back in the win column with a midweek dub against Stetson.

The game went into extra innings and the Seminoles took over:

The softball team was in Gainesville to face the Florida Gators in their first meeting this season.

The Noles took down the Gators 4-2 after a home run in the 10th inning.

All Sports

Be sure to tune in to The Masters this weekend to watch FSU alum Brooks Koepka in action.

The Noles celebrated National Student-Athlete Day yesterday, giving credit to each of their incredible sports teams:

Women’s soccer scholarship fact:

Morgan Chacon and Jordan Polo are this week’s CCSA Pair of the Week:

