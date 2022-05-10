FSU Softball: Sherrill and Sandercock recognized for huge performances

The Seminoles closed out regular season play last weekend at NC State, now looking toward the postseason. Graduate senior Sydney Sherrill had an outstanding weekend in Raleigh against the Wolfpack. She has been recognized as the player of the week by NFCA, D1 Softball and ACC softball.

In the last three games, Sherrill went 6 for 12, batting .500 and elevating her average to .324 on the season. She scored 5 runs, tallied 6 hits, and brought in 5 runs.

History was made as she became the first ever Seminole to record 3 home runs in a single game. Sherrill was just shy of her 4th consecutive home run in game two, but it was brought back in by the NC State center fielder. Her three dingers contributed to the team total of 7 home runs in that game.

The historic outing provided to be her best game of the season. Sherrill bested her season highs in hits, homeruns, runs scored and runs batted in.

No player in Florida State Softball history has ever hit three home runs in the same game!!! #OneTribe https://t.co/HDcqX3GsNF — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 8, 2022

In total, Sherrill also recorded two doubles, four home runs, and a walk on the weekend, only striking out once. The ‘Noles went on to outscore the Wolfpack 21-11.

Kathryn Sandercock also was tabbed for the Pitcher of the Week honor by ACC softball. In 7 innings pitched on the weekend, Sandercock lowered her ERA to a 1.41.

Now 26-1 on the season, she picked up another win after she kept the Wolfpack to 1 run against her. In addition, she only allowed for 4 hits 2 walks and tallied 7 strikeouts.

In the win over Florida, Sandercock went the distance. In limiting the Gators, she kept the production to 2 hits, 1 run, 2 walks and secured 4 strikeouts.