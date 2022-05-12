Florida State concluded the regular season last weekend in Raleigh, sweeping the Wolfpack. On Thursday, they will finish out conference play in the ACC tournament. The ‘Noles head into Pittsburgh as the number 3 seed, taking on number 6 seed, Virginia. Now, let’s preview the teams FSU could face off against.
THE #ACCSB BRACKET IS SET.— ACC Softball (@ACCsoftball) May 8, 2022
Join us this week for the 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ ACC Softball Championship!
: Vartabedian Field (Pittsburgh, Pa.)
: May 11-14
️ Tickets: https://t.co/22pcDDi3DV
Champ Info: https://t.co/7fqOrcJSt2
Read More: https://t.co/Y7j7rvoXHz pic.twitter.com/6xZwI1FPCJ
Virginia Cavaliers- Last 13 games
Since meeting with the ‘Noles, the Cavaliers have won 6 games, including taking a game from Virginia Tech.
- Tori Gilbert: .190 BA / 5 R / 3 RBI / 8 H
- Sarah Coon: .243 BA / 8 R / 10 RBI / 8 BB / 9 H
- Mikayla Houge: 6.2 IP / 8 H / 6 R / 4 BB / 2 SO
- Aly Rayle: 16.2 IP / 21 H / 10 R / 5 BB / 8 SO
- Molly Grube: 28 IP / 42 H / 27 R / 6 BB / 15 SO
- Madison Harris: 5.2 IP / 8 H / 4 R / 7 BB / 6 SO
Duke Blue Devils- This season
As Duke has secured the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament, they have not faced off with the ‘Noles or Virginia Tech this season. Overall, they are 40-7 and 19-3 in conference. They have ranked wins over Oklahoma State, Michigan, and Clemson. Last season, they won the tournament that sent them to Athens, GA to be the No. 1 seed in the Athens Regional. Here are the key players that are helping the Blue Devils into another postseason run:
- Kristina Foreman: .389 BA / 42 H / 35 R / 35 RBI / 13 HR / .787 SLG
- Ana Gold: .333 BA / 39 H / 36 R / 34 RBI / 9 HR / 14 BB / 12-14 SB/ATT
- Jameson Kavel: .379 BA / 55 H / 52 R / 42 RBI / 15 HR / 16 BB / 12-13 SB/ATT / .807 SLG
- Caroline Jacobsen: .330 BA / 33 H / 30 R / 26 RBI / 11 HR / 20 BB / .750 SLG
- Peyton St. George: 1.64 ERA / 128.1 IP / 81 H / 39 R / 30 BB / 169 SO / 1.75 B/AVG
- Jala Wright: 1.63 ERA / 81.2 IP / 53 H / 24 R / 25 BB / 87 SO / .180 B/AVG
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets- This season
Since playing the ‘Noles early in the season, the Yellow Jackets have gone racked up 22-7, including a ranked win over Georgia. The Jackets have already opened up ACC Tournament play, with a win over NC State.
- Tricia Awald: .396 BA / 53 H / 27 R / 39 RBI / 49 BB / 14 2B / .694 SLG
- Emma Kauf: .366 BA / 67 H / 36 R / 35 RBI / 23 2B
- Blake Neleman: 2.08 ERA / 168.2 IP / 118 H / 69 R / 83 BB / 201 SO / .193 B/AVG
- Chandler Dennis: 2.76 ERA / 125.2 IP / 106 H / 57 R / 61 BB / 105 SO / .221 B/AVG
Syracuse Orange- This season
- Neli Casares-Maher: .336 BA / 48 H / 36 R / 12 HR / 37 RBI / 14 BB
- Paris Woods: .301 BA / 28 H / 22 R / 11 RBI
- Angel Jasso: .368 BA / 49 H / 30 R / 15 2B / 32 RBI / 11 BB / 21-26 SB/ATT
- Ariana Adams: 3.40 ERA / 101 IP / 95 H / 59 R / 37 BB / 84 SO / .242 B/AVG
Virginia Tech Hokies- Last 12 games
Since seeing the Seminoles in Tallahassee, the Hokies have won 11 games. They swept Boston College, Louisville and Liberty, while taking 2 of 3 from Virginia and taking a midweek from Tennessee.
- Emma Ritter: .389 BA / 14 H / 12 R / 7 RBI
- Meredith Slaw: .486 BA / 18 H / 3 R / 16 RBI
- Cameron Fagan: .436 BA / 17 H / 13 R / 5 RBI
- Keely Rochard: 48.1 IP / 41 H / 22 R / 14 BB / 78 SO
- Emma Lemley: 31 IP / 23 H / 8 R / 11 BB / 44 SO
Clemson Tigers- Last 4 games
The Tigers and ‘Noles met for the very first time last month, and the ‘Noles swept the Tigers. After, John Rittman’s team have won their last four games in a win against East Tennessee State and a sweep of Georgia Tech.
- Valerie Cagle: .462 BA / 6 H / 2 R / 4 RBI ; 7 IP / 1 H / 1 BB / 10 SO
- Millie Thompson: 13 IP / 9 H / 1 R / 2 BB / 12 SO
- Mackenzie Clark: .417 BA / 5 H / 2 R / 3 RBI
- Marissa Guimbarda: .200 BA / 2 H / 1 R / 5 RBI
- Cammy Pereira: .357 BA / 5 H / 4 R / 2 RBI
Notre Dame Fighting Irish- This season
The Irish are another team that has avoided the ‘Noles this season. Overall, they are 39-9 and 16-5 in the ACC. They have racked up wins against LSU, Texas, Duke, Northwestern and Clemson.
- Karina Gaskins: .433 BA / 55 H / 26 R / 57 RBI / 12 HR / 39 BB
- Jane Kronemberger: .407 BA / 35 H / 14 R / 28 RBI
- Abby Sweet: .383 BA / 57 H / 52 R / 25 RBI / 19-23 SB/ATT
- Alexis Holloway: 2.80 ERA / 110 IP / 82 H / 52 R / 56 BB / 91 SO / .207 B/AVG
- Payton Tidd: 2.44 ERA / 126.1 IP / 99 H / 58 R / 40 BB / 96 SO / .209 B/AVG
How to Watch
Virginia- Thursday May 12 at 7:30 p.m. on ACCN
This will be updated as FSU continues through the tournament
Follow along on the game thread and on Twitter
Loading comments...