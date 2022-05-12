Florida State concluded the regular season last weekend in Raleigh, sweeping the Wolfpack. On Thursday, they will finish out conference play in the ACC tournament. The ‘Noles head into Pittsburgh as the number 3 seed, taking on number 6 seed, Virginia. Now, let’s preview the teams FSU could face off against.

THE #ACCSB BRACKET IS SET.



Join us this week for the 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ ACC Softball Championship!



: Vartabedian Field (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

: May 11-14



️ Tickets: https://t.co/22pcDDi3DV

Champ Info: https://t.co/7fqOrcJSt2

Read More: https://t.co/Y7j7rvoXHz pic.twitter.com/6xZwI1FPCJ — ACC Softball (@ACCsoftball) May 8, 2022

Virginia Cavaliers- Last 13 games

Since meeting with the ‘Noles, the Cavaliers have won 6 games, including taking a game from Virginia Tech.

Tori Gilbert: .190 BA / 5 R / 3 RBI / 8 H

.190 BA / 5 R / 3 RBI / 8 H Sarah Coon: .243 BA / 8 R / 10 RBI / 8 BB / 9 H

.243 BA / 8 R / 10 RBI / 8 BB / 9 H Mikayla Houge: 6.2 IP / 8 H / 6 R / 4 BB / 2 SO

6.2 IP / 8 H / 6 R / 4 BB / 2 SO Aly Rayle: 16.2 IP / 21 H / 10 R / 5 BB / 8 SO

16.2 IP / 21 H / 10 R / 5 BB / 8 SO Molly Grube: 28 IP / 42 H / 27 R / 6 BB / 15 SO

28 IP / 42 H / 27 R / 6 BB / 15 SO Madison Harris: 5.2 IP / 8 H / 4 R / 7 BB / 6 SO

Duke Blue Devils- This season

As Duke has secured the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament, they have not faced off with the ‘Noles or Virginia Tech this season. Overall, they are 40-7 and 19-3 in conference. They have ranked wins over Oklahoma State, Michigan, and Clemson. Last season, they won the tournament that sent them to Athens, GA to be the No. 1 seed in the Athens Regional. Here are the key players that are helping the Blue Devils into another postseason run:

Kristina Foreman: .389 BA / 42 H / 35 R / 35 RBI / 13 HR / .787 SLG

.389 BA / 42 H / 35 R / 35 RBI / 13 HR / .787 SLG Ana Gold: .333 BA / 39 H / 36 R / 34 RBI / 9 HR / 14 BB / 12-14 SB/ATT

.333 BA / 39 H / 36 R / 34 RBI / 9 HR / 14 BB / 12-14 SB/ATT Jameson Kavel: .379 BA / 55 H / 52 R / 42 RBI / 15 HR / 16 BB / 12-13 SB/ATT / .807 SLG

.379 BA / 55 H / 52 R / 42 RBI / 15 HR / 16 BB / 12-13 SB/ATT / .807 SLG Caroline Jacobsen: .330 BA / 33 H / 30 R / 26 RBI / 11 HR / 20 BB / .750 SLG

.330 BA / 33 H / 30 R / 26 RBI / 11 HR / 20 BB / .750 SLG Peyton St. George: 1.64 ERA / 128.1 IP / 81 H / 39 R / 30 BB / 169 SO / 1.75 B/AVG

1.64 ERA / 128.1 IP / 81 H / 39 R / 30 BB / 169 SO / 1.75 B/AVG Jala Wright: 1.63 ERA / 81.2 IP / 53 H / 24 R / 25 BB / 87 SO / .180 B/AVG

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets- This season

Since playing the ‘Noles early in the season, the Yellow Jackets have gone racked up 22-7, including a ranked win over Georgia. The Jackets have already opened up ACC Tournament play, with a win over NC State.

Tricia Awald: .396 BA / 53 H / 27 R / 39 RBI / 49 BB / 14 2B / .694 SLG

.396 BA / 53 H / 27 R / 39 RBI / 49 BB / 14 2B / .694 SLG Emma Kauf: .366 BA / 67 H / 36 R / 35 RBI / 23 2B

.366 BA / 67 H / 36 R / 35 RBI / 23 2B Blake Neleman: 2.08 ERA / 168.2 IP / 118 H / 69 R / 83 BB / 201 SO / .193 B/AVG

2.08 ERA / 168.2 IP / 118 H / 69 R / 83 BB / 201 SO / .193 B/AVG Chandler Dennis: 2.76 ERA / 125.2 IP / 106 H / 57 R / 61 BB / 105 SO / .221 B/AVG

Syracuse Orange- This season

Neli Casares-Maher: .336 BA / 48 H / 36 R / 12 HR / 37 RBI / 14 BB

.336 BA / 48 H / 36 R / 12 HR / 37 RBI / 14 BB Paris Woods: .301 BA / 28 H / 22 R / 11 RBI

.301 BA / 28 H / 22 R / 11 RBI Angel Jasso: .368 BA / 49 H / 30 R / 15 2B / 32 RBI / 11 BB / 21-26 SB/ATT

.368 BA / 49 H / 30 R / 15 2B / 32 RBI / 11 BB / 21-26 SB/ATT Ariana Adams: 3.40 ERA / 101 IP / 95 H / 59 R / 37 BB / 84 SO / .242 B/AVG

Virginia Tech Hokies- Last 12 games

Since seeing the Seminoles in Tallahassee, the Hokies have won 11 games. They swept Boston College, Louisville and Liberty, while taking 2 of 3 from Virginia and taking a midweek from Tennessee.

Emma Ritter: .389 BA / 14 H / 12 R / 7 RBI

.389 BA / 14 H / 12 R / 7 RBI Meredith Slaw: .486 BA / 18 H / 3 R / 16 RBI

.486 BA / 18 H / 3 R / 16 RBI Cameron Fagan: .436 BA / 17 H / 13 R / 5 RBI

.436 BA / 17 H / 13 R / 5 RBI Keely Rochard: 48.1 IP / 41 H / 22 R / 14 BB / 78 SO

48.1 IP / 41 H / 22 R / 14 BB / 78 SO Emma Lemley: 31 IP / 23 H / 8 R / 11 BB / 44 SO

Clemson Tigers- Last 4 games

The Tigers and ‘Noles met for the very first time last month, and the ‘Noles swept the Tigers. After, John Rittman’s team have won their last four games in a win against East Tennessee State and a sweep of Georgia Tech.

Valerie Cagle: .462 BA / 6 H / 2 R / 4 RBI ; 7 IP / 1 H / 1 BB / 10 SO

.462 BA / 6 H / 2 R / 4 RBI ; 7 IP / 1 H / 1 BB / 10 SO Millie Thompson: 13 IP / 9 H / 1 R / 2 BB / 12 SO

13 IP / 9 H / 1 R / 2 BB / 12 SO Mackenzie Clark: .417 BA / 5 H / 2 R / 3 RBI

.417 BA / 5 H / 2 R / 3 RBI Marissa Guimbarda: .200 BA / 2 H / 1 R / 5 RBI

.200 BA / 2 H / 1 R / 5 RBI Cammy Pereira: .357 BA / 5 H / 4 R / 2 RBI

Notre Dame Fighting Irish- This season

The Irish are another team that has avoided the ‘Noles this season. Overall, they are 39-9 and 16-5 in the ACC. They have racked up wins against LSU, Texas, Duke, Northwestern and Clemson.

Karina Gaskins: .433 BA / 55 H / 26 R / 57 RBI / 12 HR / 39 BB

.433 BA / 55 H / 26 R / 57 RBI / 12 HR / 39 BB Jane Kronemberger: .407 BA / 35 H / 14 R / 28 RBI

.407 BA / 35 H / 14 R / 28 RBI Abby Sweet: .383 BA / 57 H / 52 R / 25 RBI / 19-23 SB/ATT

.383 BA / 57 H / 52 R / 25 RBI / 19-23 SB/ATT Alexis Holloway: 2.80 ERA / 110 IP / 82 H / 52 R / 56 BB / 91 SO / .207 B/AVG

2.80 ERA / 110 IP / 82 H / 52 R / 56 BB / 91 SO / .207 B/AVG Payton Tidd: 2.44 ERA / 126.1 IP / 99 H / 58 R / 40 BB / 96 SO / .209 B/AVG

How to Watch

Virginia- Thursday May 12 at 7:30 p.m. on ACCN

This will be updated as FSU continues through the tournament

Follow along on the game thread and on Twitter