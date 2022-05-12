No. 3 ‘Noles win against Virginia in ACC Tournament opener

The Seminoles opened up the ACC Tournament with No. 6 seed, the Virginia Cavaliers. Kathryn Sandercock got the nod while Molly Grube started for Virginia.

Sandercock and Grube got into a pitchers duel early, both allowing runners, but keeping them from reaching home plate. In the 4th inning, the ‘Noles showed why they’re great in the middle innings. After Sydney Sherrill led off with a double, a ground ball out moved her to third base. The sacrifice fly from Mack Leonard brough Sherrill in from third, and broke the scoreless tie.

The Noles take a 1-0 lead on a @mackleonard31 sacrifice fly! #OneTribe



: ACC Network pic.twitter.com/aMUu5VLSa8 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 13, 2022

Continuing the inning, Devyn Flaherty notched the second double off of Grube. Jahni Kerr followed with a single that allowed Flaherty to score. Grube worked a ground out to end the inning, the ‘Noles led 2-0.

We take a 2-0 lead into the fifth! #OneTribe



: ACC Network pic.twitter.com/j5Znhsx2kw — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 13, 2022

After Sandercock worked around a lead off double in the first half of the 5th inning, the ‘Noles got back to the bats. Chloe Culp led off with a single, and she was replaced for Amaya Ross to run. A steal of second and a ground out put Ross on third base for Kaley Mudge. The chopper on the infield pushed a run across as the defense elected to get the runner out at first base. After five inning, FSU extended their lead to 3.

Some good baserunning by Amaya gives us a 3-0 lead after five innings! #OneTribe



: ACC Network pic.twitter.com/RWHqkjBoEd — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 13, 2022

No runs crossed for the Hoos in the 6th after Sandercock allowed a single. In the bottom half, Kalei Harding led off with a solo homerun that cleared the scoreboard. A strikeout brought up Flaherty, who also sent the ball out of the park, prompting the Hoos to bring in Aly Rayle for Grube. Rayle kept runners from reaching as she recorded a line out and strike out.

In the final chance inning for Virginia, Mack Leonard entered in the circle. A lead off followed by a double a single ended the shutout. Sandercock re-entered with no outs and runners at the corners and got the first out via a groundout. A single allowed another run and a fielder's choice put two outs on the board. The two out double put the Hoos two runs away from a tie, but it was shut down as Sandercock got the last batter to fly out.

‘Noles took the opening game 5-3 over Virginia

Box Score

Up next

They will now face Duke on Friday at 3:30 on the ACC Network