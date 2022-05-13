No. 3 ‘Noles secures win over No. 12 Duke

In the Semifinal game on Friday, Danielle Watson started in the circle for Florida State, while Peyton St. George went in for the Duke Blue Devils.

After the ‘Noles stranded two runners on the basepaths in the 1st, Watson shut down the Duke offense in the bottom half of the inning. Moving to the 2nd, Jahni Kerr worked the walk and a ground out moved her to second base. With Chloe Culp at the plate, she went yard for her second home run of the season, putting the ‘Noles on the board early.

A single and a double from Kaley Mudge brought in another run, furthering the lead. After a ground out, Kalei Harding sent a pitch over the scoreboard to post a 5 run inning for the ‘Noles.

In the bottom of the 2nd, Watson got two outs and a single, which was brought in from a double from Ana Gold. The score remained with the ‘Noles up by four going into the bottom of the 4th. A solo home run and a 2 run homerun from the Blue Devils cut into the lead, putting them down by a run. Kathryn Sandercock came on in relief of Watson and got two outs to end the inning.

For the bottom of the 5th, two singles and an intentional walk loaded the bases with two outs for Duke. Down by a run, Caroline Jacobsen singled to bring in two runs and give her team the first lead of the game.

In the top half of the 6th, Michaela Edenfield started it off with a single against Jala Wright, who entered for St. George in the 3rd. An out was put on the board as Amaya Ross was called out at second after Hallie Wacaser reached on the fielder’s choice. Autumn Belviy came in for Wacaser, and she took second base. Josie Muffley reached on the fielder’s choice that allowed herself to reach second, and allowed Belviy to go to third. Mudge tied up the game after a chopper on the infield that brought the run home.

With Muffley now on third, Mudge stole second to put two into scoring position for Sydney Sherrill. Sherrill recorded a double to clear the bases and increase the lead to 8-6.

No more runs for FSU in the 7th as Sandercock went back to handle the Duke offense. Sandercock recorded a ground out and two strikeouts to secure the win over the Blue Devils.

FSU will face Clemson in the ACC Championship final on Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPN