FSU softball claims the #2 seed in the NCAA Tournament

Newly minted ACC champion Florida State (52-5) has earned the #2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host the Tallahassee Regional on Friday. The Seminoles will welcome Mississippi State (33-24), South Florida (44-14) and Howard (31-22) to Tallahassee.

The Bulldogs and the Bulls will kickoff the regional at 6pm on Friday while Florida State will meet Howard in the nightcap.

The Seminoles earned the second seed on the strength of their play in the ACC Tournament.

“This team set out on a mission when we left Clearwater we have something special here take care of it keep growing. We’ve definitely done that on and off the field. I’ve seen more off the field connection that has helped us on the field and put us in a pretty strong position right now. Different players keep showing up at different times for the team. It’s just not one player, it’s not one pitcher, it’s not one defender, it’s everybody and there is a pretty tight unit going on with Team 39.” remarked Head Coach Lonni Alameda.

