The Florida State Seminoles softball team is firmly entrenched in the national title hunt after claiming the ACC Tournament crown with a come-from-behind victory over the Clemson Tigers and earning the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Next up, they’ll host the Tallahassee Regional starting Friday with the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the USF Bulls and the Howard Bison heading to town to fight for the Super Regional berth. Each team will present a unique challenge to the Noles team as they take the first step on the return to Oklahoma City for the Women’s College World Series.

Host Brian Pellerin and softball beat writer Gwyn Rhodes break down each team’s strengths and weaknesses and how they stack up against Florida State in this week’s episode of Seminole Wrap as well as take a look back at the ACC Tournament run.