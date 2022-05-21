FSU Softball: Danielle Watson drafted to Women’s Professional Fastpitch

On Friday, Senior RHP Danielle Watson was the second Florida State Seminole to be drafted professionally. Sydney Sherrill was drafted earlier in the month to Athletes Unlimited.

Watson was taken 6th overall in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch Collegiate Draft to the USSSA Pride out of Viera, Florida.

In 2021, Watson finished with a 2.62 ERA as a national runner up in 93.1 innings. Now, in 2022 she has pitched 130.1 innings, with a 2.26 ERA. From her time in the circle this season, she has allowed 91 hits, 53 runs, 51 walks, and struck out 145. Against Watson, opposing batters only have a .192 batting average.

Against Howard in the first game of the 2022 Tallahassee Regional, Watson recorded her first solo no hitter. In 5 innings in addition to not allowing a hit, she only allowed one walk and struck out five Bison hitters.

This season, she has matched her personal pitching highs, as she tallied 11 strikeouts against Boston College.

Watson has come up clutch in big moments dating back to last season. In the first ever game against Clemson, she shut down the Tigers in the top of the 7th in a tie game.

Watson will join FSU softball alum Jessi Warren on the Pride. Watson will also be the 4th ‘Nole to be on the Pride roster as Jessica Burroughs and Alex Powers have both played.

The USSSA Pride is one of two teams in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch league and will start play this summer. Below is the Pride schedule as well as a list of other draftees to the two teams.

Jocelyn Alo- Oklahoma OF Georgina Corrick- USF P Mary Iakopo- Texas C Keely Rochard- Virginia Tech P Gianna Mancha- UCF P Danielle Watson- FSU P Annie Willis- Mississippi State P Delanie Wisz- UCLA C Shelbi Sunseri- LSU P Taylor Ellsworth- Arkansas C Melissa Mayeux- ULL UTL Casidy Chaumont- Missouri OF

Bold indicates draftees to USSSA Pride