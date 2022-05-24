FSU Softball: Players commit to summer softball league

The Florida Gulf Coast League is a collegiate softball league that takes place in Sarasota, Florida. After two successful seasons, with talent from across the country, it is back for season three, with more teams and more players.

Florida State has five players that have committed to the league for the upcoming season in 2022.

Kaia LoPreste- Sarasota Circus

LoPreste in 2022: .211 BA / 19 AB / 4 H / 1 2B / 1 RBI / .263 SLG% / 3 BB / 1 SO .318 OBP

Brooke Blankenship- Lakewood Ranch Rodeo

Blankenship in 2022: .214 BA / 56 AB / 14 R / 12 H / 1 3B / 1 HR / 7 RBI / .304 SLG % / 11 BB / 5 SO / .362 OBP

Chloe Culp- Siesta Key Phinz

Culp in 2022: .164 BA / 61 AB / 4 R / 10 H / 1 2B / 2 HR / 9 RBI / .279 SLG% / 2 BB / 18 SO / .212 OBP

Hallie Wacaser- Siesta Key Phinz

Wacaser in 2022: .167 BA / 90 AB / 6 R / 15 H / 3 2B / 1 HR / 8 RBI / .233 SLG% / 10 BB / 12 SO / .257 OBP

Krystina Hartley- Bradenton Lynx

Hartley in 2022: .200 BA / 10 AB / 6 R / 2 H / 1 2B / 1 RBI / .300 SLG % / 6 SO / .200 OBP

FSU in the FGCL

In the past two seasons, Mack Leonard, Devyn Flaherty, Kaia LoPreste, and Michaela Edenfield have participated. Former Seminole, Carsyn Gordon, the Head Coach of the Sarasota Circus, lead her team to a FGCL championship title in 2021.

Flaherty discussed her experience with the league, “It’s just like a college level league and it’s just for whoever wants to go (play) from JUCO to division one. Last year it was huge. Our first year it was kind of small. Last year it got a lot bigger and it was really cool. To see some of our freshmen who redshirted last year to get some at bats this summer; girls just come in and want to get their work in, maybe they didn’t play as much last year or they got hurt. It’s an awesome opportunity and I really think it’s doing a lot to grow the game of softball so I’m really excited to see how it grows.”

All games take place at Miss Sarasota Fields, and first games start on Wednesday June 16th.

Full schedule