No. 3 FSU vs. No. 11 Florida: Preview, game thread, how to watch

A month after the Seminoles went back and forth with the Florida Gators to pull out a win in Gainesville, they will welcome their in-state rival to Tallahassee

Since the two teams have played, the Gators lost their series against Alabama, got swept by Arkansas, and won a series against LSU while also sweeping Ole Miss.

In terms of lineup changes, the Gators will be without their second baseman, Hannah Adams.

Gators softball will be without fifth-year second baseman Hannah Adams for approximately three weeks, per Tim Walton.



Adams sustained a hand injury against Ole Miss over the weekend. — Ainslie Lee (@AinsliesTwoBits) April 19, 2022

Hitting

In Adams absence, Skylar Wallace has moved from shortstop over to second base. Head Coach Tim Walton has two players sharing time at short. Freshman Reagan Walsh has appeared in all 51 games so far, but primarily as the designated player. Batting .255, Walsh has scored 19 runs, recorded 42 hits, 6 home runs and 39 RBI.

Junior Sarah Longley is the other Gator taking time at shortstop. While only appearing in 41 games this season, Longley is batting .167 with 10 runs, 9 hits, 6 RBI and 8 walks. She is also a perfect 3 for 3 on stolen bases.

Last 10 games

Skylar Wallace has posted a .351 average, going 13 for 37 with 15 runs, 4 doubles, 1 homerun and 6 RBI. Against Ole Miss, Wallace went 3 for 3 with 2 runs and 2 RBI.

Kendra Falby has a .279 batting average, going 12 for 43 since playing the ‘Noles. Falby has 5 runs, 2 doubles and 4 RBI. Also against Ole Miss, she went 2 for 3 with 2 runs, 1 double and 2 RBI.

Sophomore Katie Kistler has been one of the best in the last 10 games. Kistler has gone 13-41, giving her a .317 batting average. She has 4 runs and 7 RBI and against LSU she went 3 for 4 with a run scored and 2 RBI.

Pitching

Last 10 games

Since the last meeting between the ‘Noles and the Gators, Senior Elizabeth Hightower still leads in innings pitched, with 128. Her ERA has gone from 1.83, when the ‘Noles squared off against her, to a now 2.52. In her last 10 games, she has given up 42 hits, 29 runs, 17 walks and recorded 33 strikeouts.

Senior Natalie Lugo, another pitcher the ‘Noles got a look at, now has a 2.15 ERA, up from her previous 1.54. Since stepping in the circle against FSU, she has 18 hits, 7 runs, 4 walks and 11 strikeouts.

In her last 10.2 innings, Sophomore Haley Pittman has given up 10 hits, 16 runs, 6 walks and 4 strikeouts.

Matchup

Fielding Percentage

FSU (.984) UF (.981)

ERA

FSU (1.85) UF (2.50)

Batting Average

FSU (.290) UF (.309)

How to Watch

The ‘Noles and the Gators will square off on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ESPNU