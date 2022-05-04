FSU softball: Sydney Sherrill drafted by Athletes Unlimited

On Wednesday professional multi-sports league Athletes Unlimited, held their collegiate draft.

During the softball draft, out of the 13 players taken, Florida State Seminoles softball player Sydney Sherrill was drafted number 8th.

Sherrill is the 3rd Seminole to be chosen to play for Athletes Unlimited. If the invitation is accepted, she will join AU alumni Jessie Warren and Jessica Burroughs as players for the league. In addition, Sherrill is eligible for the 2 week season, named AUX, starting after the conclusion of the Women’s College World Series and takes place in San Diego. She is also eligible for the 5 week season beginning in July and taking place in Chicago.

Sherrill in 2022

Through 50 games played, Sherrill has a .308 batting average in 130 at bats. She has accumulated 40 hits, 38 runs, 11 doubles, 4 home runs, 31 RBI, 42 walks, and 16 strikeouts.

In the ACC, Sherrill ranks 8th in runs scored and 2nd in walks. Defensively, she is 1st in assists (112) and 7th in fielding double plays (10). At third base, Sherrill has only committed 4 errors in 163 total chances. Against Clemson, Sherrill recorded multiple season highs both offensively and defensively. In one game she had 3 hits, 3 RBI, and 6 assists at the hot corner.

About Athletes Unlimited

Athletes Unlimited offers a variety of women’s professional sports including softball, volleyball, basketball, and lacrosse. The new venture in women’s sports differs from a typical sports league. Below are quick facts about Athlete’s Unlimited,

Point system: Athletes in their respective sports earn points, based on their performance, that determine the leaderboard.

Athletes in their respective sports earn points, based on their performance, that determine the leaderboard. No coaches: athletes make every game decision, with the help of facilitators

athletes make every game decision, with the help of facilitators Weekly draft: after each week, the top 4 point leaders draft full teams

after each week, the top 4 point leaders draft full teams Teams: 4 teams divided up from the roster players (60 for AU, 48 for AUX). Team captains are the top 4 point getters from the previous week.

4 teams divided up from the roster players (60 for AU, 48 for AUX). Team captains are the top 4 point getters from the previous week. Give back: each athlete that participates in AU, regardless of sport, chooses a cause that is close to them. A portion of their pay goes back to their chosen cause.

each athlete that participates in AU, regardless of sport, chooses a cause that is close to them. A portion of their pay goes back to their chosen cause. Fan connection: AU allows fans to take a step into whichever sport they choose. Membership allows fans to vote for game MVPs, which contribute to point totals, participate in the weekly draft, dugout camera, and more.

More about AU Softball point system

More about Athletes Unlimited

Other draftees