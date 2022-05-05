Noles News: Softball sweeps Florida, Football sends seven players to the pros

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

The Seminoles dealt one first round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, but seven players were quickly signed in the UDFA market.

Season two of The Climb begins tomorrow on FSU football’s YouTube.

Recent NFL draftee Jermaine Johnson showing love to his family after a long journey to hear his name called.

'I wouldn't be here without them."



Jermaine Johnson II heard from his family after being drafted by the @nyjets. @ii_jermaine pic.twitter.com/WUshLuSfUb — NFL (@NFL) May 4, 2022

Baseball / Softball

Redshirt sophomore Parker Messick has been awarded the NCBWA Pitcher of the Month. Messick currently leads the country with 116 strikeouts, while walking just one batter in his last five appearances.

Your @NCBWA Pitcher of the Month:@messick_parker



Against 3️⃣ Top 25 opponents:

21.2 IP | 9 H | 0 R



39 K | 0 BB



https://t.co/CQlzQezmi1 pic.twitter.com/8374iOFU7N — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) May 4, 2022

The Seminoles take down the Florida Gators 2-1 with a walk-off hit by Janhi Kerr in the bottom of the seventh.

Sydney Sherrill continues her marvelous career in garnet and gold:

That was @sydneysherrilll's 200th career RBI, putting her in third all-time at FSU! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/6N6imLBX7A — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 4, 2022

The in-state rivalry was on full display last night:

1,764



The fifth-largest crowd in JoAnne Graf Field history! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/RRMCSSWy1c — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 5, 2022

All Sports

Be sure to watch Noles soccer head coach Brian Pensky on the Packer and Durham recording on seminoles.com. Pensky gave some insight on his goals in Tallahassee and the coaching offer.

Check out coach Pensky's interview on Packer and Durham this morning! #OneTribehttps://t.co/pqDq6qLGsK — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) May 4, 2022

FSU’s beach volleyball team defeated Cal Poly 3-2 in the latest NCAA postseason matchup.

They’ll hit the sand again tomorrow at 11:00 ET against No.4 LMU.

Florida State basketball transfer Alaaeddine Boutayeb has officially committed to Arkansas State.

. ,



Today on my birthday I am proud to announce that I have committed and taken my talents to Arkansas State University. 100%committed #wolvesup #committed @jtsportsvisuals pic.twitter.com/uahzP0RmJv — Alaaeddine boutayeb (@ab14life) May 4, 2022

The collegiate golf factory continues to show why they’re one of the top destinations for top prospects and transfers.





We're headed to our 16th consecutive @NCAA Regional as the 4️⃣ seed at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/xNKOeddnMo — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) May 4, 2022

A couple members of the Seminoles track and field team talked about the family atmosphere at Florida State, all of which are students from different countries.