Noles News: Softball sweeps Florida, Football sends seven players to the pros

Recruiting
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.
Football
The Seminoles dealt one first round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, but seven players were quickly signed in the UDFA market.
How it started ➡️ How it’s going #NFLNoles | #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/3nz3YTBPPp— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) May 4, 2022
Season two of The Climb begins tomorrow on FSU football’s YouTube.
The CLIMB Season 2 continues tomorrow!— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) May 4, 2022
: Noon
: YouTube#KeepCLIMBing | #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/gW32IdQXXX
Recent NFL draftee Jermaine Johnson showing love to his family after a long journey to hear his name called.
'I wouldn't be here without them."— NFL (@NFL) May 4, 2022
Jermaine Johnson II heard from his family after being drafted by the @nyjets. @ii_jermaine pic.twitter.com/WUshLuSfUb
Baseball / Softball
Redshirt sophomore Parker Messick has been awarded the NCBWA Pitcher of the Month. Messick currently leads the country with 116 strikeouts, while walking just one batter in his last five appearances.
Your @NCBWA Pitcher of the Month:@messick_parker— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) May 4, 2022
Against 3️⃣ Top 25 opponents:
21.2 IP | 9 H | 0 R
39 K | 0 BB
https://t.co/CQlzQezmi1 pic.twitter.com/8374iOFU7N
The Seminoles take down the Florida Gators 2-1 with a walk-off hit by Janhi Kerr in the bottom of the seventh.
RELATED: No. 3 ‘Noles walk off No. 11 Florida
WALK IT OFF @jahni_kerr_04!!!! #OneTribe— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 5, 2022
: ESPNU pic.twitter.com/56X8L1McJM
Sydney Sherrill continues her marvelous career in garnet and gold:
That was @sydneysherrilll's 200th career RBI, putting her in third all-time at FSU! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/6N6imLBX7A— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 4, 2022
The in-state rivalry was on full display last night:
1,764— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 5, 2022
The fifth-largest crowd in JoAnne Graf Field history! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/RRMCSSWy1c
All Sports
Be sure to watch Noles soccer head coach Brian Pensky on the Packer and Durham recording on seminoles.com. Pensky gave some insight on his goals in Tallahassee and the coaching offer.
Check out coach Pensky's interview on Packer and Durham this morning! #OneTribehttps://t.co/pqDq6qLGsK— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) May 4, 2022
FSU’s beach volleyball team defeated Cal Poly 3-2 in the latest NCAA postseason matchup.
WE’RE STILL DANCING #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/liagfY7ElV— FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) May 4, 2022
They’ll hit the sand again tomorrow at 11:00 ET against No.4 LMU.
UP NEXT: No. 4 LMU - Friday 11:00 AM EST‼️#OneTribe— FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) May 4, 2022
: https://t.co/Jxsp0FQia0 pic.twitter.com/nb0wyyNfFQ
Florida State basketball transfer Alaaeddine Boutayeb has officially committed to Arkansas State.
. ,— Alaaeddine boutayeb (@ab14life) May 4, 2022
Today on my birthday I am proud to announce that I have committed and taken my talents to Arkansas State University. 100%committed #wolvesup #committed @jtsportsvisuals pic.twitter.com/uahzP0RmJv
The collegiate golf factory continues to show why they’re one of the top destinations for top prospects and transfers.
— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) May 4, 2022
We're headed to our 16th consecutive @NCAA Regional as the 4️⃣ seed at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/xNKOeddnMo
A couple members of the Seminoles track and field team talked about the family atmosphere at Florida State, all of which are students from different countries.
“It just feels like home. Even though we all come from different cultures, it feels like a family.” #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/rbTgPgsk3y— Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) May 4, 2022
Loading comments...