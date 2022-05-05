 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noles News: Softball sweeps Florida, Football sends seven players to the pros

The Noles walk-off against in-state rival UF.

By maxescarpio
Recruiting

Football

The Seminoles dealt one first round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, but seven players were quickly signed in the UDFA market.

Season two of The Climb begins tomorrow on FSU football’s YouTube.

Recent NFL draftee Jermaine Johnson showing love to his family after a long journey to hear his name called.

Baseball / Softball

Redshirt sophomore Parker Messick has been awarded the NCBWA Pitcher of the Month. Messick currently leads the country with 116 strikeouts, while walking just one batter in his last five appearances.

The Seminoles take down the Florida Gators 2-1 with a walk-off hit by Janhi Kerr in the bottom of the seventh.

Sydney Sherrill continues her marvelous career in garnet and gold:

The in-state rivalry was on full display last night:

All Sports

Be sure to watch Noles soccer head coach Brian Pensky on the Packer and Durham recording on seminoles.com. Pensky gave some insight on his goals in Tallahassee and the coaching offer.

FSU’s beach volleyball team defeated Cal Poly 3-2 in the latest NCAA postseason matchup.

They’ll hit the sand again tomorrow at 11:00 ET against No.4 LMU.

Florida State basketball transfer Alaaeddine Boutayeb has officially committed to Arkansas State.

The collegiate golf factory continues to show why they’re one of the top destinations for top prospects and transfers.

A couple members of the Seminoles track and field team talked about the family atmosphere at Florida State, all of which are students from different countries.

