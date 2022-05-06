No. 3 FSU vs. N.C. State: Preview, game thread, how to watch

On Wednesday, the Florida State Seminoles completed the sweep of their in-state rival, the Florida Gators. Now, they set their sights to the NC State Wolfpack, starting their series on Friday.

Pitching

Leading the Wolfpack in innings pitched is Graduate transfer, Maddie McPherson. McPherson spent three seasons at Georgia, and her last two at Georgia Tech, now with NC State she is one of the best on staff. In 132 innings, she has a 3.87 ERA with 127 hits, 84 runs, 35 walks, 19 home runs and 131 strikeouts. Against McPherson, opponents are batting .247. She posted her best game with the Pack against Norfolk State where she limited the opposition to 1 hit, 1 run and 1 walk while she struck out 14.

Redshirt Sophomore Aisha Weixlmann, a transfer from Winthrop, has become a second threat with McPherson. In 124 innings pitched, Weixlmann has batters hitting .229 against her, with 109 hits, 87 runs, 51 walks, 17 home runs and 135 strikeouts. In the game against Longwood, she had only 1 hit, 3 walks and struck out 7 batters.

Hitting

Head Coach Jennifer Patrick-Swift has her team in a homerun mindset. The wolfpack have hit 74 home runs on the season, and their leader in that category also leads in batting average. Graduate senior Logan Morris has 13 homeruns so far on the season while batting .380. She has accumulated 34 runs, 57 hits, 9 doubles and 23 walks.

Graduate Senior Brittany Jackson is second on the team in batting average, with a .306. The Kansas transfer has made a home in Raleigh, and in the lineup. Batting second, Jackson has 27 runs, 37 hits, 10 doubles, 21 RBI and 25 walks.

Carson Shaner, another Graduate Senior on roster, is second on the team in homeruns. While batting .248, Shaner has 16 runs, 25 hits, 4 doubles, 10 home runs, 21 RBI and 7 walks.

Other Key Players

Sam Gress: 3.24 ERA / 67 IP / 77 H / 38 R / 18 BB / 35 SO / .281 B/AVG

Sam Sack: .294 BA / 15 R / 30 H / 2 2B / 9 HR / 27 RBI / 17 BB

Kaylee Lambrecht: .281 BA / 37 R / 47 H / 8 2B / 8 HR / 27 RBI / 20 BB / 7-9 SB/ATT

Matchup

Fielding Percentage

FSU (.983) NCSU (.958)

ERA

FSU (1.83) NCSU (3.69)

Batting Average

FSU (.290) NCSU (.266)

How to Watch

Friday- 6 p.m. ACCNX

Saturday- 1 p.m. ACCNX

Sunday- 12 p.m. ACCN

Follow along for play by play on the game thread and Twitter