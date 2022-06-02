 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noles News: Basketball loses top player to NBA draft, Softball earns All-American selections

Noles hoops head into the season without John Butler

By maxescarpio
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Florida State’s first football game is just over two months away.

Former FSU defensive back P.J. Williams celebrated his 29th birthday yesterday.

Florida State seems to be in a good position to land four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons. The 2023 is reportedly choosing between Tennessee, Oklahoma State, and FSU.

Florida State forward John Butler has decided to stay in the 2022 NBA draft and pursue a professional basketball career.

FSU basketball has officially begun their team practices and workouts with a majority of the roster already on campus.

Women’s basketball head coach Brooke Wyckoff takes the helm of one of the best programs in the ACC.

The Seminoles hope to continue their recent track and field success next week in the NCAA postseason tournament runs.

FSU will have four participants in the broad jump next week.

Florida State infielder Sydney Sherrill has been awarded the NFCA Rawlings Gold Glove.

Sherrill and pitcher Kathryn Sandercock were also named NFCA All-Americans.

The score board at the Seminoles softball field is currently under repair.

A couple former Noles will take the course today as they start the first rounds of the U.S. Open.

