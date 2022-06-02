Noles News: Basketball loses top player to NBA draft, Softball earns All-American selections

Recruiting

Football

Florida State’s first football game is just over two months away.

Former FSU defensive back P.J. Williams celebrated his 29th birthday yesterday.

Florida State seems to be in a good position to land four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons. The 2023 is reportedly choosing between Tennessee, Oklahoma State, and FSU.

Got a good feeling about this one..#Gonoles pic.twitter.com/tgTbnypU9P — Lucas Simmons (@LucasSimmons55) June 1, 2022

Basketball

Florida State forward John Butler has decided to stay in the 2022 NBA draft and pursue a professional basketball career.

Florida State's John Butler tells me that he's staying in the 2022 NBA Draft. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 1, 2022

FSU basketball has officially begun their team practices and workouts with a majority of the roster already on campus.

FSU basketball: Here’s a look at some of the newest Seminoles in Garnet & Gold: @FSUHoops pic.twitter.com/3AFifHY0HA — MAX (@maxescarpio) June 2, 2022

Women’s basketball head coach Brooke Wyckoff takes the helm of one of the best programs in the ACC.

It's a program rich in tradition. Can't wait to watch @WNBA Alumna @CoachBrookeFSU take the lead! https://t.co/IBHHRVVV3R — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) June 1, 2022

All Sports

The Seminoles hope to continue their recent track and field success next week in the NCAA postseason tournament runs.

FSU will have four participants in the broad jump next week.

The Flight Squad is going to be well represented in Eugene✈️



The Noles are tied for the most entries in the jumps with4⃣ #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/8gxRfEPGxP — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) June 1, 2022

Florida State infielder Sydney Sherrill has been awarded the NFCA Rawlings Gold Glove.

Another award to cap off an unbelievable career



Thanks for everything @sydneysherrilll #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/D8CpiuFpyG — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) June 1, 2022

Sherrill and pitcher Kathryn Sandercock were also named NFCA All-Americans.

The score board at the Seminoles softball field is currently under repair.

There are some changes happening at the Plex! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/5YF5EXVBi6 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) June 1, 2022

A couple former Noles will take the course today as they start the first rounds of the U.S. Open.