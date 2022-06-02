Noles News: Basketball loses top player to NBA draft, Softball earns All-American selections

Recruiting
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.
RELATED: Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting Thread #3
RELATED: Florida State Seminoles Transfer Portal Thread #15
Football
Florida State’s first football game is just over two months away.
87 days until @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/JT4gdav5Yp— Camren McDonald (@CaamMcd) June 1, 2022
Former FSU defensive back P.J. Williams celebrated his 29th birthday yesterday.
Happy birthday @PjWilliams_26! #Saints | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/d4lRNyHzFR— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 1, 2022
Florida State seems to be in a good position to land four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons. The 2023 is reportedly choosing between Tennessee, Oklahoma State, and FSU.
Got a good feeling about this one..#Gonoles pic.twitter.com/tgTbnypU9P— Lucas Simmons (@LucasSimmons55) June 1, 2022
Basketball
Florida State forward John Butler has decided to stay in the 2022 NBA draft and pursue a professional basketball career.
RELATED: John Butler leaves name in for 2022 NBA draft
Florida State's John Butler tells me that he's staying in the 2022 NBA Draft.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 1, 2022
FSU basketball has officially begun their team practices and workouts with a majority of the roster already on campus.
FSU basketball: Here’s a look at some of the newest Seminoles in Garnet & Gold: @FSUHoops pic.twitter.com/3AFifHY0HA— MAX (@maxescarpio) June 2, 2022
Women’s basketball head coach Brooke Wyckoff takes the helm of one of the best programs in the ACC.
It's a program rich in tradition. Can't wait to watch @WNBA Alumna @CoachBrookeFSU take the lead! https://t.co/IBHHRVVV3R— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) June 1, 2022
All Sports
The Seminoles hope to continue their recent track and field success next week in the NCAA postseason tournament runs.
Update: ManMan is back on the 4x400m Relay @therealac6__ https://t.co/KJF5oLsPXT pic.twitter.com/FaDbEpabsz— Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) June 1, 2022
FSU will have four participants in the broad jump next week.
The Flight Squad is going to be well represented in Eugene✈️— Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) June 1, 2022
The Noles are tied for the most entries in the jumps with4⃣ #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/8gxRfEPGxP
Florida State infielder Sydney Sherrill has been awarded the NFCA Rawlings Gold Glove.
Another award to cap off an unbelievable career— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) June 1, 2022
Thanks for everything @sydneysherrilll #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/D8CpiuFpyG
Sherrill and pitcher Kathryn Sandercock were also named NFCA All-Americans.
We have a pair of @NFCAorg All-Americans!— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) June 1, 2022
Congrats to @k_sandercock and @sydneysherrilll! #OneTribe
The score board at the Seminoles softball field is currently under repair.
There are some changes happening at the Plex! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/5YF5EXVBi6— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) June 1, 2022
A couple former Noles will take the course today as they start the first rounds of the U.S. Open.
Good luck to @floridastate alums Matilda Castren, Amanda Doherty and Frida Kinhult as they begin play in the U.S. Open on Thursday.@CastrenMatilda: 8:21 a.m. / Hole 1@amandadgolf : 7:48 a.m. / Hole 1@fridakinhult1: 12:30 p.m. / Hole 9#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/Wc22ifwDpL— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) June 1, 2022
Loading comments...