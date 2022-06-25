Softball in the Pros: Danielle Watson to debut in Athletes Unlimited; Arnold & Sherrill

Summer is here and that means professional softball is getting underway. Three former Seminoles are playing with Athletes Unlimited.

Tomahawk Nation has confirmed that Danielle Watson, who was previously drafted to the USSSA Pride in the WPF, will now be joining Athletes Unlimited championship season in Rosemont, Illinois July 29-August 28th.

As reported previously, Sydney Sherrill was drafted to AU and will be joining for the championship season as well.

Currently, Caylan Arnold, who helped take the ‘Noles to their WCWS appearance in 2021, has been playing in AUX. AUX is a shorter, 2 week season that has been held in San Diego.

Out of 43 players, Arnold sits 33rd on the AUX leaderboard, with 626 total points. In her outings, she has 9.2 innings pitched, 13 strikeouts, 8 earned runs, 0 BB, and 5.79 ERA.

First start of her AU career and @ArnoldCaylan is DEALING #AUX | : ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/0Y1JvPLwKL — Athletes Unlimited (@AUProSports) June 16, 2022

The final game of AUX will be played June 25th, with Caylan’s team O’Toole playing at 7 p.m on the ESPN family of networks.

About Athletes Unlimited

Athletes Unlimited offers a variety of women’s professional sports including softball, volleyball, basketball, and lacrosse. The new venture in women’s sports differs from a typical sports league. Below are quick facts about Athlete’s Unlimited,

Point system: Athletes in their respective sports earn points, based on their performance, that determine the leaderboard.

Athletes in their respective sports earn points, based on their performance, that determine the leaderboard. No coaches: athletes make every game decision, with the help of facilitators

athletes make every game decision, with the help of facilitators Weekly draft: after each week, the top 4 point leaders draft full teams

after each week, the top 4 point leaders draft full teams Teams: 4 teams divided up from the roster players (60 for AU, 43 for AUX). Team captains are the top 4 point getters from the previous week.

4 teams divided up from the roster players (60 for AU, 43 for AUX). Team captains are the top 4 point getters from the previous week. Give back: each athlete that participates in AU, regardless of sport, chooses a cause that is close to them. A portion of their pay goes back to their chosen cause.

each athlete that participates in AU, regardless of sport, chooses a cause that is close to them. A portion of their pay goes back to their chosen cause. Fan connection: AU allows fans to take a step into whichever sport they choose. Membership allows fans to vote for game MVPs, which contribute to point totals, participate in the weekly draft, dugout camera, and more.

Stay tuned on Sherrill, Watson, and Arnold’s professional season throughout the summer, as TomahawkNation will be reporting.