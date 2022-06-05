Sunday Seminoles Summary: Florida State Softball, Golf, Swimming & Diving, other sports news

In case you missed last week’s ‘TN Triple S’ here is the recap for your convenience: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Men’s & Women’s track & field, golf, tennis, beach volleyball, other sports news

Sydney Sherrill Named Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winner

Sydney Sherrill has been named one of college softball’s nine inaugural Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners, presented by the NFCA.

For the third straight season, Sherrill was named the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year, solidifying her as one of the best defenders in ACC history, if not the country. She was also named an NFCA Second Team All-American, the third All-American honor in her career.

She was a brick wall all season long at third base, earning a .975 fielding percentage and a perfect fielding percentage in ACC Play. She added a .321 batting average to her defensive performance as she recorded a team-high 16 doubles to go with 41 RBI and nine home runs.

Sherrill was a part of a Seminole defense that finished second in the country in fielding percentage (.982) while turning 25 double plays.

Sydney Sherrill has been named to the All-ACC first team in all four years that the honor was given out during her time at FSU. She is FSU’s and the ACC’s all-time doubles leader with 82 in her career. Sherrill also ranks second at FSU in career walks (186) and runs scored (225) and third in home runs (43) and RBI (209). Sherrill also leaves Florida State second all-time in assists with 555.

Amongst active players, Sherrill ranks first in games played (283), first in doubles (82), first in walks (186) and fourth in runs scored (225).

Anderson, Bradbury Wrap up Seasons at NCAAs

Redshirt sophomore Cole Anderson and senior Dan Bradbury put the finishing touches on Florida State Men’s Golf’s 2021-22 year on Monday as part of the individual national championship at the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club.

With a final-round 74 on Monday, Anderson tied for 40th and was the best-finishing Seminole at the NCAA Final. The Camden, Maine, native leaves Scottsdale with an overall score of 11-over on his scorecard (71-72-74-74). Entering the day he was one of nine individuals from non-advancing teams who were grouped in with the rest of the remaining competitors.

Anderson had two birdies in his fourth round, shooting an even-par 35 on his first nine holes (10-18) before carding a 39 on his final nine. Anderson paced the Seminoles all weekend and ends his redshirt sophomore campaign with plenty of momentum for next year.

Bradbury recorded a 78 on Monday and tied for 61st overall at 17-over (73-75-71-78). He managed three birdies on the front nine.

The Wakefield, England, native ends his Seminole season in fulfilling fashion, making the fourth round of play and tying for eighth at the NCAA Palm Beach Regional. Bradbury began the postseason having to miss the ACC Championship because of an emergency appendectomy.

Bradbury became a Top 100 golfer this season, ranking 97th according to Golfstat.

Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent won a four-player playoff to become the NCAA Men’s Golf Individual Champion at even par.

The match play quarterfinals are also set and include Vanderbilt (1), Oklahoma (2), North Carolina (3), Texas (4), Oklahoma State (5), Pepperdine (6), Arizona State (7) and Texas Tech (8).

Two Seminoles Named to PING All-Region Team

Two members of the Florida State Men’s Golf Team in sophomore Frederik Kjettrup and senior Dan Bradbury were selected to the PING All-Southeast Region Team, announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Both golfers played big roles in leading the Seminoles to the NCAA Championship Final once again, where they tied for 21st. It marked the second consecutive year FSU reached the final 30.

Kjettrup had an outstanding sophomore season, being ranked 30th nationally according to Golfstat and earning All-ACC Team honors. The native of Denmark led the Seminoles with a 71.46 scoring average this season, the 21st lowest in a season in program history. Kjettrup’s 71.81 career average through two seasons ranks seventh all-time at FSU.

Highlighting his second season with the Seminoles was a co-win at the 2022 All-American Intercollegiate in Humble, Texas. Kjettrup was also named to the 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup for the International Team, which takes place July 1-3 at the Golf Club de Genève in Cologny, Switzerland.

Bradbury completed a remarkable transfer season with the Seminoles, garnering four Top 10 finishes and placing second on the team with a 72.15 scoring average. Among his most impressive feats was tying for eighth at the NCAA Palm Beach Regional just three weeks after having an appendectomy that forced him to miss the ACC Championship.

The Wakefield, England, native finished third at the spring-opening Mobile Bay Intercollegiate, and leaves FSU as a Top 100 golfer according to Golfstat (97th).

Players from across six regions were selected to their respective all-region teams. Bradbury

and Kjettrup were part of a 25-member team in the Southeast Region.

Men’s Golf Ends 2021-22 Year at NCAA Championship

A very encouraging year for 17th-seeded Florida State Men’s Golf came to an end on Sunday evening as it finished outside the Top 15 cutline at the NCAA Championship held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Seminoles tied for 21st at the end of the third round of stroke play, effectively ending a year in which they had to replace two All-America starters in John Pak and Vincent Normann yet found their way back to Grayhawk because several golfers stepped up their game.

Redshirt sophomore Cole Anderson, who tied for 34th in stroke play at 7-over, will be one of the nine individuals of non-advancing teams who will compete for the individual national championship on Monday. Teammate Dan Bradbury used a clutch closing stretch with two birdies in his final three holes to also advance to Monday’s individual round.

Anderson tees off at 3:23 p.m. ET on Monday while Bradbury goes off at 3:12 p.m. ET.

GOLF Channel will carry the individual national championship live on Monday from 5-9 p.m. ET.

Teeing off in the afternoon, many scores were higher as the day went on due to the wind picking up speed. The Seminoles shot 16-over on Sunday and finished at 47-over (291-300-296) for the tournament.

Anderson shot a 4-over 74 in the third round, using two birdies on a couple of difficult par-4 holes. Bradbury had FSU’s best round of the day at 1-over 71, and tied for 49th overall at 9-over. He shot 2-under for the tournament on par 5 scoring.

Freshman Patrick McCann substituted in Sunday’s third round and shot a 7-over 77 with a counting score. Sophomore Brett Roberts played well in FSU’s final round with a 4-over 74, while sophomore Frederik Kjettrup shot an 80.

Top-ranked Oklahoma is first in stroke play heading into Monday’s team round where only the Top 8 move on to match play. Fellow ACC schools North Carolina (fourth) and Georgia Tech (T14) have made the first cut.

Associate Head Coach

Florida State head coach Neal Studd announced that Athena Miller has joined the swimming and diving program as the associate head coach.

Miller brings a wealth of experience to Tallahassee after serving one season as the associate head coach at the University of Pittsburgh in 2021-22. While with the Panthers, Miller coached all training groups where she saw six school records set over the season.

“I am honored to be part of the tradition here at FSU,” Miller said. “Everyone has been so welcoming these last few weeks, making this move an easy and exciting one. Neal and his staff have done wonderful things and we’re optimistic about the future of the program. We’re eager for the start of the season. Go Noles!”

Miller joined the staff at Pitt following a stint after serving as the assistant coach at the United States Air Force Academy for four seasons. During her tenure, Miller coached three Mountain West Senior Swimmers of the Year, including Jinan Andrews, who was the 2018 Mountain West Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She also coached 17 swimmers who earned All-Conference honors and the team broke six school records and had 70 swims ranked among the all-time top 10.

Additionally, six school records were broken and 17 captured Mountain West All-Conference honors, while 70 swims ranked were among the all-time top 10.

The program also earned CSCAA Scholar All-America recognition, 23 earned Mountain West Scholar-Athlete honors, and 54 were named Academic All-Mountain West.

The Falcons won 13 duals in 2019-20, which were the most since 2016.

Prior to Air Force, Miller spent the 2016-17 season at Dartmouth College after she was an assistant at Duke for the 2015-16 season.

While with the nationally-ranked Blue Devils, Miller primarily worked with the sprint group, helping Maddie Rusch set a new school record in the 50 free at 22.15. In fact, 33 school records were broken over 18 events that season, while seven women and seven men qualified for the NCAA Championships.

Miller spent three years as the head coach at Defiance College for both the men’s and women’s programs, after starting her collegiate coaching career at Malone as an assistant coach in 2009-10, where she helped established the first men’s and women’s swimming and diving team in program history.

At each stop, Miller coordinated administrative and recruiting duties, and spearheaded fundraising efforts for various causes all while improving alumni relations.

“We’re really excited to have Athena join our staff,” Studd said. “Her passion is unmatched, and she brings incredible leadership and professionalism to our team. Given her experience, that’s something we can lean on. We’re looking forward to working closely with her.”

Miller graduated from the University of Mount Union with her Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration with an emphasis in management/economics in 2008. She went on to earn her Master’s in Psychology with an emphasis in sport in 2012 from Capella University and her MBA in 2015 from Defiance.

Miller also graduated from the NCAA Women’s Coaches Academy in June 2017.

Up next: Florida State and UCLA play for their season tomorrow at 2:00 PM.