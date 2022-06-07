FSU softball set for Clearwater tournament

We now know part of the softball schedule for Florida State in 2023.
From February 16-19 the ‘Noles will head to Clearwater, FL to match up against 5 out of 15 other teams.
New name, who dis? Did we also mention we've got your 2023 teams for you?? The 2023 @TaxAct Clearwater Invitational Presented by @EvoShield lineup is: @AlabamaSB @ArizonaSoftball @RazorbackSB @UCF_Softball @DukeSOFTBALL @FSU_Softball @IndianaSB @RaginCajunsSB cont. pic.twitter.com/qcZUrwIBvq— TaxAct Clearwater Invitational (@ClearwaterInv) June 8, 2022
The exact times and teams the ‘Noles will be facing is still unknown, but the field looks familiar for Team 40.
In 2021, FSU faced 10 of the teams set to be in Clearwater for the upcoming season. Out of the 9, they played 3 of those games in the tournament.
In the first year of the tournament, FSU faced six teams, coming out with a 5-0 record. They took wins from Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, Minnesota, FAU and a primetime game from Tennessee.
Hey softball fans, it’s #TopPlayTuesday! We’re excited to showcase the most impressive moments from the #SPCEliteInvite— TaxAct Clearwater Invitational (@ClearwaterInv) June 16, 2020
WHAT. A. CATCH. @DaniMorgan00 catching this potential game tying HR in @FSU_Softball’s 5-2 win over Tennessee is first up on our list of top plays. pic.twitter.com/W0lB4NdXmz
In 2020, 5 games were played again but with a different result than the first year. The ‘Noles dropped their first three games against Washington, Minnesota and Northwestern. On the final day they took a game from Liberty before falling to UCLA in the nightcap.
WHAT A PLAY BY MUFFLEY— TaxAct Clearwater Invitational (@ClearwaterInv) September 29, 2020
Sophomore SS @josiemuff had @FSU_Softball’s back with 3️⃣ consecutive putouts including this BEAUTIFUL diving grab to close out the of the 1️⃣st against Northwestern.
Who else is going to watch this play on repeat all day long ♀️#TopPlayTuesday pic.twitter.com/bpA5P2fhys
Last season, in 2021, another 5-0 record came from the team. This time around, every win was against a ranked opponent in Tennessee, Texas, Michigan, UCF, and UCLA.
A WALK-OFF WIN FOR THE NOLES!!!— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 21, 2022
: ESPN pic.twitter.com/UBcshnqMsv
This is how the teams in the field ended in 2021:
- Alabama: 44-13, ended season in Tuscaloosa Regional vs. Stanford
- Arizona: 39-11, ended season in Women’s College World Series vs. Texas
- Arkansas: 48-11, ended season in Fayetteville Super Regional vs. Texas
- Duke: 44-11, ended season in Los Angeles Super Regional vs. UCLA
- Indiana: 27-22, ended season in BIG 10 tournament vs. Penn State
- ULL: 47-13, ended season in Clemson Regional vs. Clemson
- Michigan: 38-18, ended season in Orlando Regional vs. UCF
- Mississippi State: 37-27, ended season in Starkville Super Regional vs. Arizona
- Nebraska: 41-16, ended season in Stillwater Regional vs. North Texas
- Oklahoma State: 48-14, ended season in Women’s College World Series semifinals vs. Texas
- Texas A&M: 31-28, ended season in Norman Regional vs. Oklahoma
- UCF: 49-14, ended season in Norman Super Regional vs. Oklahoma
- UCLA: 51-10, ended season in Women’s College World Series semifinals vs. Oklahoma
- USF: 45-16, ended season in Tallahassee Regional vs. Mississippi State
- Virginia Tech: 46-10, ended season in Blacksburg Super Regional vs. Florida
More information for tickets, times, and matchups can be found on the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational website.
