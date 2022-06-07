FSU softball set for Clearwater tournament

We now know part of the softball schedule for Florida State in 2023.

From February 16-19 the ‘Noles will head to Clearwater, FL to match up against 5 out of 15 other teams.

The exact times and teams the ‘Noles will be facing is still unknown, but the field looks familiar for Team 40.

In 2021, FSU faced 10 of the teams set to be in Clearwater for the upcoming season. Out of the 9, they played 3 of those games in the tournament.

In the first year of the tournament, FSU faced six teams, coming out with a 5-0 record. They took wins from Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, Minnesota, FAU and a primetime game from Tennessee.

In 2020, 5 games were played again but with a different result than the first year. The ‘Noles dropped their first three games against Washington, Minnesota and Northwestern. On the final day they took a game from Liberty before falling to UCLA in the nightcap.

Last season, in 2021, another 5-0 record came from the team. This time around, every win was against a ranked opponent in Tennessee, Texas, Michigan, UCF, and UCLA.

This is how the teams in the field ended in 2021:

Alabama: 44-13, ended season in Tuscaloosa Regional vs. Stanford

Arizona: 39-11, ended season in Women's College World Series vs. Texas

Arkansas: 48-11, ended season in Fayetteville Super Regional vs. Texas

Duke: 44-11, ended season in Los Angeles Super Regional vs. UCLA

Indiana: 27-22, ended season in BIG 10 tournament vs. Penn State

ULL: 47-13, ended season in Clemson Regional vs. Clemson

Michigan: 38-18, ended season in Orlando Regional vs. UCF

Mississippi State: 37-27, ended season in Starkville Super Regional vs. Arizona

Nebraska: 41-16, ended season in Stillwater Regional vs. North Texas

Oklahoma State: 48-14, ended season in Women's College World Series semifinals vs. Texas

Texas A&M: 31-28, ended season in Norman Regional vs. Oklahoma

UCF: 49-14, ended season in Norman Super Regional vs. Oklahoma

UCLA: 51-10, ended season in Women's College World Series semifinals vs. Oklahoma

USF: 45-16, ended season in Tallahassee Regional vs. Mississippi State

Virginia Tech: 46-10, ended season in Blacksburg Super Regional vs. Florida

More information for tickets, times, and matchups can be found on the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational website.