Softball Rewind: 2021 vs. Boston College

With Florida State football in full force, each week we’ll take a look back at a time the softball team faced the same opponent. This week we’re heading to 2021 when the ‘Noles took the trip to Chestnut Hill to face the Boston College Eagles in a four game series.

After taking the first game from Boston College, the 2021 squad turned around to play game two of the Friday double header. In game two, Senior Caylan Arnold started in the circle for the ‘Noles, going against CC cook.

Through the first two innings, the ‘Noles and Eagles went scoreless. After a Kaley Mudge single, D’Aun Riggs reached on an error, and Kalei Harding walked, Cook faced Anna Shelnutt. With two outs and bases loaded, Shelnutt broke the scoreless tie. Down to her final strike, she took the pitch to left field for a grand slam.

Allowing no runs from the Eagles in the 4th inning, Arnold was replaced in the 5th inning for Redshirt junior Danielle Watson. She allowed one walk while in the circle, but kept the Eagles off the board.

In the 6th inning, the ‘Noles put another run on the board after Devyn Flaherty scored on an error by the defense. With FSU up 5-0 heading into the bottom of the 7th, Watson returned to the circle. After securing the first two outs, redshirt freshman Emma Wilson took her place. Getting the final batter swinging, Arnold, Watson and Wilson had completed a combined no hitter.

On Saturday, the ‘Noles completed the four game sweep of Boston College. For the trip to Chestnut Hill, FSU outscored BC 22-5 which included two triples from Kalei Harding.

Stay tuned next week as we rewind to another exciting game from FSU softball’s history.