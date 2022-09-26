FSU Softball lands Texas A&M Transfer Katie Dack

After entering the portal earlier in the month, slugger Katie Dack has made her new school clear. Announced by Dack on Monday, she’s transferring from Texas A&M to be a Florida State Seminole in 2023.

I’m so excited and honored to announce my commitment to Florida State Softball, where I will continue my education and softball career! So thankful for this opportunity! @FSU_Softball @Coach_Alameda @FSU_CoachWilson @TCam_FSUSB @KaleighRafter @CoachElCooper pic.twitter.com/1Kntm7uOLZ — Katie Dack (@KatieDack17) September 27, 2022

Coming out of high school in Colorado, Dack was a highly talented recruit. As a freshman for the Aggies, Dack started 43 games and appeared in 57. In those game she saw playing time at three spots, left field, designated player and catcher.

She was pointed on D1Softball’s list of 75 impact freshmen coming into the 2022 season. The ALL SEC second team honoree posted a .303 batting average with 119 at bats, 25 runs, 36 hits, 6 doubles, 13 homeruns and 40 RBI.

As the two time SEC player of the week, Dack will enter the Florida State program with three years of eligibility remaining. She will also add depth to the catching position, after 2022 freshman Katie Bright was not listed on the upcoming roster for the Seminoles.

More via Texas A&M

PREVIOUS ATHLETIC EXPERIENCEWas a four year starter for head coach Mike DeSimone at Rock Canyon High School… Guided her team to Regional Champions in 2018 and 2019… Helped her team finish first in league for three consecutive years… Made it to the Elite 8 in state with her team in 2020… Played club softball for Colorado Styxx 18u Gold under Coach Pablo Severtson… Assisted her team to be first team all-conference for three consecutive years along with first team all-state for two consecutive years… Ranked Flo softball top 100 recruit…Named Continental player of the year during her 2019 and 2020 seasons… Awarded Metro south player of the year in 2019… Became Jaguar of the year in 2020… Competed in track for two seasons… Was the State Champion in shot put and disc in 2018… Named Thrower of the year in 2018.

Portal Players

Dack is the second player that Head Coach Lonni Alameda and her staff have gotten via the transfer portal. Earlier this summer Allison Royalty committed after coming from Arizona State