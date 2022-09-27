FSU Softball: Class of 2024 Recruiting Thread

Now that the September 1st window has come and gone for college softball, the class of 2024 can start announcing verbal commits to their schools. For Florida State, they have started to receive verbals. This thread will be dedicated to the players who have posted about committing to the Garnet and Gold starting in 2024.

Jazzy Francik - Right Handed Pitcher

September 26th- The high school junior from Rockledge, FL is the first overall verbal recruit for FSU for the class of 2024. Ranked 81st in ExtraInnings Extra Elite 100, Francik helped lead Melbourne High School to the 6A state championship title. Last season, she has a 19-1-1 record, .16 ERA, 129.2 innings pitched, 251 Ks, .117 B/AVG, 5 R, with 19 shut outs and 2 perfect games. Her performance in the circle earned her FLORIDA TODAY’s Softball Player of the Year award.

In addition to playing for Florida Storm 18U National-Shepherd as her club team, Francik is also a member of Great Britain’s Under-22 National Team. This past year she was the winner of the Gatorade Player of the Year award for the state of Florida, as a Sophomore.

Stay tuned throughout the year to Tomahawknation.com as this thread will be updated with more verbal commits.