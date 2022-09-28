FSU Softball Rewind: 2019 vs. Tennessee

As we continue our Florida State softball rewind series, based on football’s upcoming opponent we should be moving toward Wake Forest. However, the Demon Deacons currently do not have a softball team. So, this week’s game will be a 2019 game versus Tennessee.

After winning their first five games of the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational, the Seminoles looked to close out the roadtrip with a primetime matchup against the Volunteers. With Redshirt Senior Meghan King in the circle, she looked to shut down an experienced Tennessee team.

The 1-2-3 inning from King gave way to the offense for FSU. Senior Cali Harrod stepped into the box against Tennessee’s starter, Junior Caylan Arnold (who later transferred to FSU). After taking the first pitch for a ball, Harrod sent the next pitch to straight away center field. Arnold sat down the next three Seminoles, leaving the inning down 1-0.

In the 2nd inning, the ‘Noles looked to extend their lead. Back to back singles from Anna Shelnutt and Dani Morgan put two runners on base for Senior Zoe Casas. The third straight single allowed Shelnutt to score and put FSU up 2-0. The run scored prompted a pitching change from Tennessee, going to Ashley Rogers.

Rogers got out of the 2nd without adding any more damage for her team. However, the bottom the 3rd inning came up big for the ‘Noles. A 2 run home run from Sydney Sherrill was coupled with a solo shot from Elizabeth Mason, extending the FSU lead to 5-0 heading into the top of the 4th inning.

In the 4th, King set to face the Volunteer lineup for the second time. A one out single quickly turned into a bases loaded situation for King, after a walk and another single. The third single of the inning from Tennessee’s Ally Shipman, lead to two runs scoring, cutting into the Seminole lead 5-2.

With two runners still on base, and with two outs, King faced a pinch hitter in Haley Bearden. On the 8th pitch of the at bat, Bearden took a rise ball from King and sent it into center field. Dani Morgan tracked the possible game tying ball to the wall to make the play of the game, as well as one of the best defensive plays of her career.

Hey softball fans, it’s #TopPlayTuesday! We’re excited to showcase the most impressive moments from the #SPCEliteInvite



WHAT. A. CATCH. @DaniMorgan00 catching this potential game tying HR in @FSU_Softball’s 5-2 win over Tennessee is first up on our list of top plays. pic.twitter.com/W0lB4NdXmz — TaxAct Clearwater Invitational (@ClearwaterInv) June 16, 2020

The 5-2 score held to the 7th inning, giving FSU the win over Tennessee and King went the distance. The ‘Noles went undefeated in Clearwater and ended the season 55-10 overall.

Stay tuned next week as we rewind to another exciting game from FSU softball’s history.