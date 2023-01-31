2023 FSU Softball awarded preseason accolades

After an unexpected ending to last season, Florida State Softball is now in full swing for 2023. Even after losing two key seniors in Sydney Sherrill and Danielle Watson, head coach Lonni Alameda brings yet another top 5 group to JoAnne Graf field. Now, let’s take a look at the preseason rankings that Team 40 has been awarded:

Kathryn Sandercock, Redshirt Senior, Pitcher

After being the 1-2 punch last season with Watson, Kat Sandercock is primed for a stellar final season in Tallahassee. The 2022 All-American was named a top 50 player to watch by USA Softball, as well as a preseason All-ACC first team. In addition, she was named the No. 7 overall player by ExtraInning Elite 100 and D1Softball, as well as the No. 3 ranked pitcher in Division I.

Not 1. Not 2. But 3 Noles make D1 Softball's Preseason Top 100 List #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/klp7qaanTG — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 10, 2023

Mack Leonard, Graduate Student, Pitcher/First Base

A breakout transfer last season, Leonard soon made a name for herself in the Garnet & Gold. This season, she joins Sandercock as a USA Softball Player of the Year Top 50 candidate. As well she was tabbed with being a preseason All-ACC player. Per ExtraInning, Leonard is the No. 2 ranked two-way player for 2023, and the No. 60 overall ExtraElite 100.

The best of the best



Kat and Mack were each named to @USASoftball Top 50 Player of the Year Watchlist #Team40 pic.twitter.com/8zBuOq7Ym1 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 25, 2023

Kalei Harding, Junior, Utility

Entering her third season, Harding remains a staple in the Seminole lineup. She is the third Seminole to be ranked in the ExtraElite 100 rankings, coming in at No. 57. The 2022 ACC Tournament MVP is also a 2023 preseason All-ACC member, and the 80th player overall ranked by D1 Softball.

Always well represented



Three Noles make @ExtraInningSB Top 100 list #Team40 pic.twitter.com/4YtHOjFGtb — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 16, 2023

Michaela Edenfield, Redshirt Sophomore, Catcher

Coming off a stellar first season, Edenfield will be back behind the plate in 2023. She is bringing power once again for Team 40. Edenfield was also recognized as the No. 14 catcher overall in Division I per ExtraInning.

The best of the best



Kat, Mack and Michaela were all ranked among the top 25 in their respective positions by @ExtraInningSB



Kat (No. 3 Pitcher) - Mack (No. 2 two-way player)- Michaela (No. 14 catcher)#Team40 pic.twitter.com/66i6bXUrTs — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 18, 2023

Team Rankings

Brining back a core group of starters, mixed with a talented freshman class and two superstar transfers has landed FSU in a solid start for 2023. The ‘Noles are ranked 4th by D1Softball, ExtraInning and USA Softball, 3rd by SoftballAmerica and 5th in the NFCA Coaches Poll. Additionally, they are predicted to win the ACC.

A couple more Top 5⃣ rankings for the Noles #Team40 pic.twitter.com/ev098MgXp5 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 24, 2023

Up Next

Team 40 will hit the field for a Garnet & Gold scrimmage on February 4th at 1:45 pm. They will open up their season with the JoAnne Graf Classic hosting Lipscomb, Longwood and Purdue starting February 9th at 6 pm. Where to watch is TBA.