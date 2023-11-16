Seminole Softball Wrap: ACC Opponent Preview Part 1

Florida State softball is coming off of another dominating season, finishing as the national runners up and capturing both the ACC regular season and tournament titles.

Brian and Gwyn are back for another round of fall podcasting, where they dive into the other teams in the conference that FSU Softball will look to go against in the 2024 season. Starting with Boston College, they talk about where the Eagles finished last season and the new additions added.

Following BC, a look into the Clemson Tigers, who FSU will not play in the regular season. The past several season, Clemson has been atop the conference, vying for the top spot. Gwyn talks about how the program will fare as they are looking to make a push for OKC.

Another program that is looking to stay at the top of the ACC is Duke, who has a steady group of returners. An experienced Duke team, who finished in the Durham Super Regional, also look to make their first trip to Oklahoma City for the first time in program history.

Georgia Tech loses some key players, but returns staples in the circle. In terms of offense, they will have to look to transfers and underclassmen to help them make that push into the NCAA Tournament. Last season, they ended 2023 in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals and will need the help of Blake Neleman and an improved offense to get them back into the postseason.

Similar to GT, Louisville also saw key departures, but reloads from the transfer portal. A six person transfer class, all with Division I experience, as well as Power 5, will help the Cardinals get into the top tier of the conference, and push teams like FSU, Clemson and Duke.

Lastly in this episode, Brian and Gwyn discuss NC State. The Wolfpack are in a complete rebuilding year under 1st time Head Coach Lindsey Leftwich. Coming over from LSU, she brings over a decade of experience from a high level. Not only does coach Leftwich bring in a SEC transfer, but adds SEC and B1G experience to her coaching staff.

After previewing the first 6 teams in the ACC, Brian and Gwyn catch up on Big Brother, as well as an exciting announcement that could impact Brian’s availability for some of the season!

