No. 7 FSU Softball travels to Clearwater: Tournament preview, how to watch, game threads

The seventh ranked Florida State Seminoles travel to Clearwater this weekend for a tough competition schedule. They will play five teams, all of which are ranked. Last season, they went 5-0 and look to do the same in 2023. Let’s take a look at three of the opponents the Seminoles will be facing.

Arizona Wildcats - Feb. 16th 4 PM ESPNU

In the last several seasons, the Seminoles are no stranger to the Wildcats. The last meeting between the two was in 2021 in Oklahoma City at the Women’s College World Series, where FSU defeated Arizona 3-4 off of the bat of Dani Morgan’s three run homerun.

This season, the Wildcats are fresh off a WCWS appearance and in the second year of the Caitlin Lowe era. In the circle, they lose ace Hannah Bowen, who had 139.2 of their 380.2 innings pitched. Now, it’s up to Devyn Netz to fill that role. On the fresh season, Netz has a 1.27 ERA in 11 innings of work, with 10 K, 7 H, 2 R, 2 BB.

With the bats, they lose Sharlize Palacios, who transferred to UCLA along with teammate Janelle Meono. This season, Jasmine Perezchica has resumed her role as the team’s top hitter. In 5 games, Perezchica is a triple threat with a .750 BA, 11 R, 9 H, 1 RBI, 4 BB.

The Wildcats also return Allie Skaggs and Carlie Scupin, who brought the power to the lineup in 2022. Now, Skaggs is batting .538, 7 R, 7 H, 3 2B, 9 RBI while Scupin has a .438 BA, 5 R, 7 H, 1 2B, 2 HR and a team leading 14 RBI.

UCLA Bruins - Feb. 18th 10 AM ESPNU

Like the Wildcats, the UCLA Bruins are also starting 2023 after a WCWS appearance, where they were one game away from the championship series. 2022 was also the last time the Bruins faced the Seminoles, which also came in Clearwater. In that matchup, that went into eight innings, Kalei Harding ended the game on a walk off single in the night cap game on Sunday.

Last season, UCLA had Megan Faraimo in the circle as the ace, with the help of Holly Azevedo. Coming into her redshirt senior season, Faraimo was the PAC 12 Pitcher of the Year in 2022 with a 1.98 ERA, 198 IP, 292 K and was a USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year TOP 25 Finalist.

Now, they don't have Azevedo but bring in Oregon transfer Brooke Yanez. Yanez did not pitch last season for the Ducks, but spent two seasons in Eugene after transferring from UC Davis where she was the Big West Pitcher of the Year in 2019. As a Duck she had 362 strikeouts in 245 innings, 2.11 ERA and was second in the conference in strikeouts in 2021.

Offensively, they are led by Maya Brady, who had the best opening weekend of anyone in college softball last weekend. Batting .684, Brady has 13 R, 13 H, 14 RBI 4 HR and 5 BB to her name. Freshman Megan Grant is batting well with a .333 at the plate, 5 R, 6 H, 2 2B, 1 HR and 8 RBI. The Arizona transfer, Sharlize Palacios is also having a good season as a Bruin so far. The .278 hitter has a .992 OBP with 5 R, 5 H, 2 HR, 7 RBI and 3 BB.

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns - Feb. 19th 1 PM ESPN+

The Cajuns are, and have been, the best team out of the SunBelt for the last several years. Last season, they ended 47-13 and lost in the Clemson regional to the host team Tigers. Head coach Gerry Glasco is no stranger to putting out a heavy schedule for his team, as last season they faced eight ranked teams.

In 2023, the expectation for a long post season is the same. Coming off a 4-0 weekend at home, they will also be faced with a tough schedule in Clearwater. Two batters, Victoria Valdez and Jourdyn Campbell are batting at least .600. Valdez is sitting at the top of the stats with a .636 batting average, 3 R, 7 H, 2 2B, 1 HR 6 RBI. Campbell has an even .600 with 5 R, 6 H, 2 2B, 1 3B, 7 RBI.

In the circle, they bring back every key arm in Sam Landry, Kandra Lamb, and Meghan Schorman. After the weekend, both Landry and Lamb have a 0.00 ERA, Landry in 9 innings and Lamb in 6, and they share one hit a piece. Schorman is the most elevated ERA at 1.75 in 4 innings with 4 hits and one run.

Stay Tuned

Match up previews for Arkansas and Alabama are soon to come for the weekend. I invite experts on each team to give us a look at what their squad has in store for the Seminoles.