No. 6 Seminoles split final day in Clearwater, win against Louisiana, fall to Alabama

On the last day down in Clearwater, the Florida State Seminoles looked to square up against the Louisiana Rain Cajuns, as well as the Alabama Crimson Tide. Prior to this day, FSU had wins against Arizona and Arkansas, and dropped the game against UCLA.

Game 1: FSU 10-2 Louisiana

Allison Royalty got the start for FSU, and threw a quick six pitches to shut down the Rain Cajun’s lineup early. In the bottom half of the 1st, Mack Leonard waited on a change up to drive out of the park for a quick 1-0 Seminole lead. A single by Katie Dack, and a walk to Devyn Flaherty were left on base by ULL starter, Sam Landry.

In the bottom of the 2nd, Jahni Kerr doubled to get thing started. A walk to Josie Muffley and a double steal put the two runners in scoring position. In the 9th spot in the batting order, Krystina Hartley went long for her first career homerun. The three run blast knocked out Landry, for Chloe Riassetto.

Up 4-0, and nobody out, Kaley Mudge laid down a drag bunt to put herself on first. A steal of second with an errant throw by the catcher had her on third base for Leonard. Leonard was a few feet shy of her second homerun, but was good enough for a sacrifice fly to score Mudge. Dack reached on a one out walk, and her pinch runner, Madi Frey, was left on base after the fly out.

A solid 3rd through 5th inning had Royalty back in the circle for the 6th. A lead off single followed by a double had runners on second and third with no out for the Rain Cajuns. A ground out and a deep sacrifice fly put Louisiana on the board, now 5-2. The two out walk from Royalty was her last batter of the day, replaced by Leonard in the circle. A single from ULL and a wild pitch had runners both in scoring position, but clutch defense came up to end the inning.

Riassetto gave up a single to Hallie Wacaser, and walk to Hartley with no outs in the bottom of the 6th. Another single by Mudge brought home Muffley, who ran for Wacaser. Looking to push the lead more, Leonard jacked a no doubter to left field, bringing in three runs. After the homerun, Tyler Oubre replaced Riassetto. The second bomb from Leonard was her first ever multi-homer game as a Seminole.

Facing Oubre, Autumn Belviy singled and was joined on base by Flaherty, who reached on an error with one out. On the first pitch of her at bat, Kaia LoPreste singled into the gap, scoring Belviy easily and securing the 8th run for the run rule of Louisiana.

Game 2:

It was a battle between two aces for FSU and Alabama, in Kat Sandercock and Montana Fouts. For their final game in Clearwater, the ‘Noles were the designated away team. For the first, Fouts had the bases full of Seminoles with two outs for Michaela Edenfield, who fell as a strikeout victim to end the inning.

Fouts worked around her tough first inning, shutting down the Seminoles offense shorty after that. While her counterpart Sandercock did the same thing with her defense.

After both pitchers were going 1-2-3, Alabama opened up the bottom of the 4th with a solo shot to lead off the inning. That hit was the Tide’s first hit of the game. Two outs later, Bailey Dowling got hold of a pitch for the second solo shot of the inning. An infield pop up ended the inning with a 2-0 Alabama lead.

Looking for revenge in the 5th, Jahni Kerr led off with a solo shot of her own. Fouts did not allow another baserunner for the next two outs, and Mudge flew out to deep center field to end the inning with, now, a 2-1 Crimson Tide advantage.

In the bottom of the 6th, a one out single brought in Makenna Reid for Sandercock. Facing her first batter, a passed ball moved the pinch runner into scoring position. A strike out and fly out brought up the last chance for the Seminoles at the plate.

Two outs in the 7th, Kerr singled on the infield to put a baserunner on in Amaya Ross. Ross did her job and stole second, taking third base on the errant throw. Down to the last out, Josie Muffley grounded out to end the game. Alabama won 2-1 in a pitchers duel.

Gwyn’s Players of the Day

Mack Leonard was on fire at the plate against ULL. She had a 2-3 game with 2 R, 5 RBI and 2 HR.

Krystina Hartley against ULL was her break out game. 2-2 at the plate, Hartley had 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 SB, 1 put out and 1 assist on defense.

Up next

Seminoles return home to Tallahassee to face North Florida on Wednesday February 22nd at 6 pm. The game will be aired on ACCNX.