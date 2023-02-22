No. 6 FSU Softball hosts North Florida for midweek game: Preview, how to watch, game thread

The Florida State Seminoles softball team will return home for a midweek and a home tournament. First, they will host the North Florida Ospreys on Wednesday.

Osprey Preview

Last season, the Ospreys were one of the best teams in the ASUN, ending their season at 42-17 in the conference tournament to Liberty. This season, they are stating off 6-2 with losses to Syracuse and Penn State.

The Ospreys are being led by a familiar name to FSU softball fans, in Chloe Culp, who transferred just before the start of the season. The redshirt junior is leading her team with a .500 batting average, 2 R, 11 H, 4 2B, 2 HR, and 18 RBI. Culp is coming off a stellar performance at the UNF-JU Invitational that earned her ASUN Player of the Week honors.

In addition to Culp, Kayla Harper is one of the other big players at UNF. With a .421 batting average, she hits for average with 9 R, 8 H, 1 2B, 1 RBI and leads her team with 5-5 in stolen bases.

For the pitching staff, Ashley Connor leads the charge in the circle. In 16.1 innings pitched, Connor has a 0.86 ERA with 11 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 13 SO, 0 HR. Despite the loss against Penn State, Connor only gave up 3 hits and a walk to the Nittany Lions. Along with Connor is Izzy Kelly who has appeared in 17 innings for the Ospreys. With a 3.71 ERA, she has 22 H, 9 R, 7 BB, 9 SO. Both Connor and Kelly have not given up a single homerun to opponents so far on the season.

Seminole Notes

Kathryn Sandercock currently is tied for 7th in the FSU Softball record books with 8 saves. One more save will move her up to be tied with Jessica Burroughs, who is third overall. Sandercock is also 7th overall in wins, with 82, three more will tie her with Casey Hunter and Julie Larsen, at 85. Her next game will tie her with Hunter in appearances with 137.

Makenna Reid currently leads the pitching staff in strikeouts. The freshman hurler has 26 strikeouts, and against Arkansas she sat down 9 of her 11 batters with a K.

Here is how FSU fares in the polls after 2 weeks:

Week 2 @FSU_Softball rankings

D1Softball: 7

SoftballAmerica: 7

USA Softball: 6

Coaches: 6

ExtraInning: 11 — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) February 21, 2023

How to watch

FSU and UNF will start at 6 pm and be aired on ACCNX