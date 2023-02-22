No. 6 FSU Softball takes wild midweek from North Florida

For the first time in her career as a Florida State Seminole, freshman Madi Balk got the start against North Florida. Getting her first start, Balk gave up a lead off walk, but left it stranded on first to get out of the inning.

Through the second inning, the game between Balk and UNF’s starter Ashley Connor remained scoreless, as well as hitless. In the 3rd inning, Kat Sandercock entered for Balk, and picked up where she left off, keeping the Ospreys hitless.

Okay Krystina pic.twitter.com/uisFsC11xP — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 22, 2023

In the 4th, Sandercock left the first hit of the game on base as her offense went back to work, trying to figure out Connor. During the bottom half of the inning, FSU sent its first two batters back to the dugout, bringing up Katie Dack. She saw a pitch that was too good to lay off as she sent a solo shot over left center field for the Seminoles first hit of the game.

DACK ATTACK MOONSHOT pic.twitter.com/giy2OuwBIk — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 23, 2023

With a 1-0 lead in the 5th, an error from third base had the lead off runner on for the Ospreys. A sacrifice and line out had the runner on third with two outs, and another error had the run scoring to tie the game at 1.

Heading into the Seminole half of the inning, a one out double from Hallie Wacaser quickly had a runner in scoring position. Looking to retake the lead, Kaley Mudge had a two out double to plate Wacaser. A second straight double from Mack Leonard brought home Mudge, putting FSU up 3-1.

Keep 'em coming‼️



Mack extends the lead to 2⃣ pic.twitter.com/9g20oezYFj — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 23, 2023

Back on for the 6th, Sandercock gave up a lead off hit, and a one out single followed by a passed ball had runners in scoring position. The third single of the inning brought home the lead off runner to put UNF on the board again, 3-2. The run brought in Makenna Reid for Sandercock in the circle. In her first batter faced, Reid gave up a hit that tied the game at 3 with one out. A pop out and ground out ended the inning for Reid and the defense.

Now in a back and forth game, Jahni Kerr led of the bottom of the 6th inning. Against Skyler Stockie, who replaced Connor in the 5th, Kerr laid into a pitch that went over the left field fence for another FSU lead.

JAHNI DID IT AGAIN‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/eLvUr5xLRe — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 23, 2023

In the 7th, Reid started out with a strikeout, looking to seal the game for her team. A one out hit proved to do no damage as Reid ended with a strikeout and fly out to win 4-3.

Gwyn’s Player of the Game

Katie Dack got the scoring started for the Seminoles against UNF. Her homerun put the Seminoles on the board first, and she had a 1-2 day with 1 H, 1 BB, 1 HR.

Up next

The Seminoles will host the Unconquered Invitational starting on Thursday 2/23 against FGCU.

6 p.m. – Florida State vs. Florida Gulf Coast (ACCNX)

Friday, Feb. 24

2:30 p.m. – Florida State vs. Lamar (ACCNX)

4:45 p.m. – Florida State vs. Florida Gulf Coast (ACCNX)

Saturday, Feb. 25

2:30 p.m. – Florida State vs. Lamar (ACCNX)

4:45 p.m. – Florida State vs. Troy (ACCNX)