No. 6 FSU Softball hosts Unconquered Invitational: Previews, how to watch, game threads

On Wednesday, the Florida State Seminoles notched a midweek win against North Florida. Now, they set their sights on the three teams they’re hosting in Tallahassee: Lamar, Florida Gulf Coast, and Troy.

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

The second ASUN team FSU will face in a week, the Eagles are coming off a 18-33 season in 2022. Making the NCAA tournament, and falling to Florida, the Eagles had a hot start to last season with a win over Texas and Boston College. In 2023, they are 7-6 and have only one Power 5 win, against Boston College.

The Eagles will be without their leading offensive star in Cana Davis. Last season, she led them in nearly every offensive category. This season, Tayli Filla is stepping into the offensive production role. Her .341 batting average leads the team and she adds it with 8 R, 15 H, 4 2B, 3 HR, and 13 RBI. In addition to Filla, the only other homerun hitter is Michigan State transfer, Kaleigh Roper. Roper is a .303 hitter in 2023, with 3 R, 10 H, 3 2B, 2 HR, and 11 RBI.

Ally Hulme has the leading innings pitched for the Eagles with a dominate 34. In that time, she has accumulated a 3.71 ERA, 38 H, 21 R, 10 BB, 18 SO, 2 HR. In terms of lowest ERA, Baylee Haggard leads the way with her 2.49. In 19.2 innings, Haggard has allowed 13 H, 10 R, 12 BB and had 9 SO.

Lamar Cardinals

Lamar heads to Tallahassee for their first ever matchup against the Seminoles. Last season, the team out of the Southland conference ended 2022 with a 11-38 record, ending their season in WAC conference tournament. Now in the Southland, they look to turn things around, but are off to a slow start. Coming into the weekend, the Cardinals are 3-10 overall. Their three wins on the season came against Stephen F. Austin, UTSA, and Abilene Christina. They lost every game opening weekend against Nebraska, Houston, Virginia and Texas.

Sam Beam is leading the Cardinals with her power and 4 homeruns. The .333 batter has 10 H, 12 R, 1 2B, 1 3B and 18 BB. Also starting in all 13 game so far is Kaylee Ancelot, who is leading in batting average at .389. In addition, she has 2 R, 14 H, 4 2B, 1 HR, 9 RBI and 7 BB. Also, it looks like the identity of this Cardinals team is drawing walks. As a team, they have 56 on the young season.

In the circle, the Cardinals have very elevated ERA’s. In the circle, Fadwa Ben Karim has the lowest ERA on her pitching staff, with an even 3.00. In 16.1 IP, she has 28 H, 11 R, 2 BB, 8 SO, 2 HR. Leading in innings pitched is Karyana Mitchell, who has 28. In that time, Mitchell has a 6.00 ERA and 39 H, 32 R, 16 BB, 6 SO and 4 HR.

Troy Trojans

A new era begins for the Troy Trojans as they are welcoming a new head coach for the 2023 season. Head coach Eric Newell is in his first season, after being the head coach ad DII program, Auburn-Montgomery, who made the DII World Series last year. He brings a familiar name to his coaching staff, adding former FSU star and national champion, Anna Shelnutt as an assistant coach. Last season, the Trojans were 31-21 and lost in the Sun Belt Conference tournament.

This season, they are 7-3 and being led by Libby Baker. Baker has a .391 batting average with 3 R, 9 H, 1 2B, HR, 4 RBI, 3 BB. They also have Anslee Finch, who has a team leading .429 batting average and team high two triples. Along with Finch, the Trojans have another familiar name to FSU fans, D’Aun Riggs who transferred to Troy over the summer.

Senior Leanna Johnson continues to be the go-to pitcher for Troy. Last season, Johnson had a 2.17 ERA, and so far this season she is sitting at a .56 ERA in 37.1 innings, which leads the team. Johnson has three complete games, 25 H, 8 R, 13 BB, 52 SO, and 1 HR. In addition to Johnson, the Trojans have freshman Olivia Cato, who also sits at a sub 1.00 ERA, at 0.89. In her lesser, 15.2 innings, Cato has 7 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 10 SO and 1 HR. As a staff, Troy has only allowed 3 homeruns through 10 games.

Stats comparison

Batting average: Troy (.257), Lamar (.221), FGCU (.274), FSU (.291)

ERA: Troy (1.31), Lamar (7.09), FGCU (3.36), FSU (2.04)

On base percentage: Troy (.317), Lamar (.344), FGCU (.348), FSU (.398)

Scoring: Troy (3.67), Lamar (3.46), FGCU (5.09), FSU (5.92)

How to watch

Thursday, Feb. 23

6 p.m. – Florida State vs. Florida Gulf Coast (ACCNX)

Friday, Feb. 24

2:30 p.m. – Florida State vs. Lamar (ACCNX)

4:45 p.m. – Florida State vs. Florida Gulf Coast (ACCNX)

Saturday, Feb. 25

2:30 p.m. – Florida State vs. Lamar (ACCNX)

4:45 p.m. – Florida State vs. Troy (ACCNX)