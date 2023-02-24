No. 6 FSU Softball sweeps Unconquered Invitational day two; wins vs. Lamar and FGCU

After a close game that turned into a run rule yesterday, Florida State softball looked to dominate day two of the Unconquered Invitational.

Game 1: FSU 4-0 Lamar

Ali Dubois got another start in the circle for Florida State, against Fadwa Ben Karim. In the first inning, DuBois started it scoreless of a few unlucky hits from the Lamar lineup. But with the help of her defense, she got a double play going to end the inning.

A one out single from Kalei Harding got the FSU offense started in the home half of the first. A single from Katie Dack and a walk to Hallie Wacaser loaded up the bases for the red hot Jahni Kerr. On the first pitch she saw, Kerr ripped a double down the left field line, scoring two runs. Another run came across on a ground out that put two outs on the board. Kerr was stranded at third after a strikeout, but the ‘Noles got out of the inning with three runs.

Jahni extends her RBI streak to four games and gives the Noles a 2-0 lead‼️#Team40 pic.twitter.com/kXjmzE5RlW — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 24, 2023

After allowing two runners in the first, DuBois started to settle in, producing back to back 1-2-3 innings and getting her team back in the dugout quickly. DuBois made work of her best pitch, fooling the Lamar offense with the change up.

Absolutely disgusting pic.twitter.com/Bs2OX9NfMP — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 24, 2023

After the stellar inning by DuBois, the Seminoles got back on offense in the bottom of the third. A one out double by Wacaser, followed by the walk to Kerr had two runners on for Michaela Edenfield who flew out to right field. Now with two outs, Devyn Flaherty poked a single through the infield to score Wacaser.

Now up 4-0, Kerr and Flaherty combined to both steal to stand on second and third base. Ben Karim walked Muffley to load the bases with two outs for the freshman Avery Wiesbrook. Lamar opted to go to the bullpen to go against the number nine hitter in the lineup. Cameron Niedenthal stepped in as the replacement and got Weisbrook out on a fielders choice to end the inning.

After scoring in the 3rd, FSU was not able to push across another run, even with runners reaching base a few times. On the other side of the ball, DuBois looked to finish out the game and secure a complete game shutout. After the first inning, DuBois did not allow another hit or baserunner. In the 7th, Emma Wilson started the inning, replacing DuBois and giving up the lead off walk. Wilson came back with a strikeout, fly out and ground out ended the game at 4-0.

Game 2: FSU 7-2 FGCU

Game two saw Madi Balk getting her second start, this time against FGCU. To start out, Balk allowed a hit and a walk. Despite the runners, Balk sat down the next three batters, including a strike out to leave it scoreless.

After the Seminoles went scoreless in the first, Balk went back out for her second inning. Back to back walks with one out soon came back around on an error by Michaela Edenfield. After the runs, Balk added another strike out, but allowed another single and walk. With the two runners, Balk’s day came to a close and Makenna Reid replaced her. Reid got the job done with a strike out, but FGCU held on to a 2-0 lead.

Leading off in the 2nd, Jahni Kerr battled with FGCU starter Baylee Haggard for seven pitches before blasting a solo shot to left field. Two outs by FGCU brought Amaya Ross up to the plate and reaching via a single. Soon the game was tied at 2-2 after the throw down to catch Ross stealing resulted in the run scored from her speed.

Always applying pressure



Amaya races around to tie it up‼️ pic.twitter.com/knDZjbtxvT — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 24, 2023

After Reid worked around a two out double in the top half of the 3rd, Kaley Mudge led off the bottom with a triple. Looking for their first lead of the game, Mack Leonard flew out for a sacrifice fly to score Mudge. A two out single by Dack was safe upon review, but she was left on first after a fly out. The ‘Noles came away with the 3-2 lead.

We all knew that was gonna be a triple when it left the bat



Mudge gets the triple and scores on the next play thanks to a sac fly by Mack



B3| FSU 3 FGCU 2 pic.twitter.com/HgTlNzOkSP — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 24, 2023

Two quick outs in the bottom of the 4th brought up Amaya Ross, who got the start at second base. On the 3-1 pitch, Ross went yard off of Haggard for a solo shot. After the homerun, Haggard stayed in to face Josie Muffley, but after a double, was taken out for Angelina Bonilla. A wild pitch and walk to Mudge had runners on the corners with two outs, and quickly Mudge stole second to get into scoring position. A fly out ended the inning with FSU pulling ahead more, 4-2.

After Reid’s second 1-2-3 frame in the 5th, Kalei Harding led off with a single in the bottom half. Krystina Hartley replaced her on the bases, and Dack beat out an infield single to the shortstop. A deep fly ball from Kerr allowed both runners to advance, and the hard hit single from Hallie Wacaser brought both runners home. With Wacaser now standing on second after the throw home, Ross walked with one out. A single from Muffley brought home Wacaser, but the third out was recorded after Ross tried for the run herself.

Right back at ya



Hallie brings in two more for the Noles‼️



B5 | FSU 6 FGCU 2 pic.twitter.com/YefEO7semz — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 24, 2023

Up 7-2 in the bottom of the 6th, a one out double from Bethaney Keen led to the pitching change from FGCU. Gracie Wallace stepped into the circle to face Hartley, giving up the walk. A ground out followed by a strike out kept the inning clean for the Eagles, the first zero run inning since the bottom of the 1st for FGCU.

Closing out the game was Mack Leonard for Reid. A lead off single reached second by the error from right field. The runner was joined by a walk after two straight ground outs. With two runners on, a replay hit was called safe and the bases were loaded. Looking to end the game, Leonard slammed the door with a strike out. FSU took the 7-2 win over FGCU.

Gwyn’s Player of the Day

Ali DuBois had been struggling to start the season, but against Lamar, she shined. In 6 innings pitched, she only gave up 2 hits in her first inning, and proceeded to rack up 8 K in 19 batters, giving up no walks.

Up next

Saturday, Feb. 25

2:30 p.m. – Florida State vs. Lamar (ACCNX)

4:45 p.m. – Florida State vs. Troy (ACCNX)