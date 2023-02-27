Seminole Softball Wrap: How does FSU look after 18 games?

Welcome to the Seminole Softball Wrap, a new podcast to the Tomahawk Nation family.

Hosted by Gwyn Rhodes and Brian Pellerin, this biweekly podcast will dive into the happenings of Florida State softball throughout the 2023 season, now three weeks into the year.

In this first episode, Gwyn and Brian discuss the team’s start through their first 18 games. We look at where have they found success, where have they struggled and how the group has reset from last season’s early exit from the NCAA Tournament.

An early surprise loss to Longwood has left a stain on their resume, but they’ve been able to largely handle their business to the tune of 15-3 and top-10 ranking with the expectation remaining a trip to the College World Series.

They’ve got one more chance to improve before a big four-game run against two top-5 teams, the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oklahoma Sooners.

You can listen to the debut episode of the Seminole Softball Wrap below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.