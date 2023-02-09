No. 3 Seminoles Double Up Lipscomb

Due to weather concerns on the weekend, the Florida State Seminoles played two against the Lipscomb Bison to open up the 2023 season.

Game 1: FSU 3-0 Lipscomb

Kathryn Sandercock started in the circle for the Seminoles in the first game of the season, against Lipscomb starter Emily Yakubowski. No runs crossed in the first inning for either team going into the second inning and Sandercock retook the circle in the 2nd. After allowing a two out single, Sandercock induced a fly out to send the Seminoles to the bats.

Hallie Wacaser led off the bottom of the inning with a single and soon stole second. With a runner in scoring position, Michaela Edenfield flashed her power with a double sliced into left field, scoring Wacaser for the 1-0 advantage. Newcomer Katie Dack reached on an error by the defense, and tacked on a stolen base of her own. With Edenfield on third, due to the earlier error, a sacrifice fly by Josie Muffley added on the second run.

Bring her home Michaela!!



Noles take a 1-0 lead with runners on first and third and no outs!#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/cWwQ6tAr8S — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 9, 2023

The pitchers continued to share outs and keep runners off the bases heading into the 5th. After shutting down the Bison offense in the top of the inning, the ‘Noles added to their offense. A lead off triple by Kaley Mudge was easily scored when Mack Leonard reached on an error.

MUDGE!!



She takes three bases and scores on an error on the next pitch



B5 | FSU 3 | Lipscomb 0 pic.twitter.com/2kDnV0q8hE — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 9, 2023

Sandercock went the full seven innings in the 3-0 shutout of the Bison. The redshirt senior tossed a one hit gem while striking two and not allowing a single walk.

Game 2: FSU 4-1 Lipscomb

30 minutes after the conclusion of game one, the two teams retook the field for the second showdown. Allison Royalty made her Seminole debut as she sat down the first three batters she faced. She was tested early in the 3rd inning when she was faced with the bases loaded and one out and the lineup turning over. A clutch strikeout and a fly out ended the threat for Royalty and kept the game tied at 0-0.

ALLSION. ROYALTY.



She gets out of a bases loaded jam to keep this game tied at 0



M3 | FSU 0 Lipscomb 0#Team40 pic.twitter.com/H6pAAcvfJN — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 10, 2023

In the bottom half of the inning, FSU rode the momentum with a one out double from Kalei Harding. A wild pitch soon pushed her over to third and brought up Edenfield now with two outs. The redshirt sophomore added to her RBI total with another double, easily scoring Harding and putting the first run on the board.

Area 51 delivers



Her 2nd RBI of the day gives the Noles a 1-0 lead #Team40 pic.twitter.com/tOkFr7UIQ0 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 10, 2023

A clean 4th inning kept the advantage at 1-0 for the home Seminoles in the top of the 5th. A first pitch home-run for Jake Busch tied the game at one a piece. The run took Royalty out of the circle and was replaced for Freshman Makenna Reid. Reid made quick work of the hand she was felt as she tallied three quick outs, two of which came via the strikeout.

The freshman throwing some



Kenna gets two strikeouts to keep the game tied



M5 | FSU 1 Lipscomb 1 pic.twitter.com/1w5bBX00GV — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 10, 2023

Defense showed out in the top of the 6th, as Josie Muffley produced another stellar play, and kept the momentum with her squad.

In the bottom of the 6th, the ‘Noles woke up the bats as they started off strong with a homerun from Edenfield. The energy from Area 51 continued to Wacaser, who doubled with no outs. Being replaced by Autumn Belviy, she moved up to third base on another wild pitch from Laine Barefoot.

An RBI ground out from Mudge brought Belviy home and put FSU up 3-1. Amaya Ross pinch hit for Bethaney Keen with two outs, and showed her speed as she beat out an infield single to the shortstop. Continuing to show her speed, she stole second and raced home on a single from Jahni Kerr, moving the score up to 4-1.

Jahni extends the lead



T7 | FSU 4 | Lipscomb 1 pic.twitter.com/A2el2N5yc6 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 10, 2023

Reid shut down the Bison in the top of the 7th. In relief she went 3 innings with no hits, no walks and six strikeouts. Allison Royalty ended her day with 4 innings, two hits, one run, two walks and three strikeouts.

Gwyn’s Player of the Game

Michaela Edenfield picked up from last season with her power. On the day she went 4-5 at the plate, with 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 2B, 1 HR, 1 BB and 10 putouts behind the plate.

Up next

All games on ACCNX

Friday, Feb. 10

Longwood vs. Florida State (1:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 11

Longwood vs. Florida State (2:30 p.m.)

Purdue vs. Florida State (4:45 p.m.)