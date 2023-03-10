No. 6 FSU Softball travels to No. 3 Oklahoma State: preview, how to watch, game thread

The Florida State Seminoles head West to face a slew of tough road games, starting with the Oklahoma State Cowgirls on Friday March 10th. The three game series will be the OSU half of the home and home that the Cowgirls and Seminoles started last season in Tallahassee, where FSU swept the Pokes.

With the game on Friday, it will be the fourth time that the Cowgirls and Seminoles have met in Stillwater. In addition, FSU will look to keep the winning streak alive against their newfound BIG 12 foe, as they have won the last 4 out of 5 matchups. Head coach Lonni Alameda is 5-4 all time against the Pokes as the leader of the ‘Noles, with OSU holding an all time series lead of 12-11. But the Cowgirls remember when the ‘Noles ended their season in OKC in 2021 in the epic game that ended well past midnight local time.

Oklahoma State comes into 2023 after ending their season in the Oklahoma City at the Women’s College World Series, and the top 5 Cowgirl team is primed for another strong season with top talent. Now 18-1 on the season, OSU has 5 ranked wins, including going undefeated in Clearwater.

New Impact Cowgirls

Over the off season, OSU was one school that benefited heavily from transfer portal additions. Now in season, they are making their presence known.

Former Purdue Boilermaker, Rachel Becker, has been sitting in the lead off spot and starting second baseman at her new home in Stillwater. She is leading the Pokes in batting average (.560), at bats (50), runs (24), hits (28), walks (16), stolen bases (5-5) and is tied for the team lead in triples (2).

Alabama saw the departure of two from the Crimson Tide program over to OSU, third baseman Megan Bloodworth and two way player, Lexi Kilfoyl. Bloodworth is sporting a .302 batting average through 19 games along with 12 runs, 13 hits, 2 2B, 2 HR, and 9 RBI. Batting, Kilfoyl only has a .211 in 19 at bats. During her time at the plate, she has 3 runs, 4 hits, 1 HR and 3 RBI. In the circle, she was brought in to be the number two behind ace Kelly Maxwell. Sitting at a 1.67 ERA, she has 29.1 innings under her belt as a Cowgirl with 18 hits, 7 runs, 6 walks, 31 K, and 4 HR.

Inter-conference transfer and former Kansas Jayhawk, Micaela Wark has also been producing for her new team. Wark is one of four Cowgirls batting over .400, with herself sitting at .465. In 43 plate appearances she has 12 runs, 20 hits, 3 2B, 4 HR and 20 RBI.

Cowgirl Returners

OSU is led by key returner in the circle, Kelly Maxwell. After leading her team to OKC last season, she is back yet again as the ace. Dominating the circle for the Cowgirls, Maxwell has a 1.67 ERA in 2023. In her 6-0 record, she has 42 innings with 18 H, 11 R, 15 BB, 77 SO, and 5 HR. Against Maxwell, opponents are only batting .130.

Offensively, brings back shortstop Kiley Naomi, who is a key veteran leader. After only batting .224 last season, Naomi is up to .392 in 19 games. With 51 recorded at bats, she has put up 22 runs, 20 hits, 4 doubles, 5 HR and 23 RBI along with 9 walks.

In addition, there is Cheyenne Factor and Katelynn Carwile who bring their big bats to the already potent lineup. Factor, batting .386, and Carwile, batting .347, both combine for 2 homeruns but have driven in over 14 runs each and tallied 17 hits each.

Seminole Headlines

During the Noles’ winning streak, they have outscored opponents 80-15

The Noles currently lead the country in doubles with 53, five more than the team in second

Kaley Mudge has reached base in 20 out of the Seminoles’ 23 games

Kathryn Sandercock currently has the fifth-lowest ERA (1.24) in the NCAA among pitchers who made 14 or more appearances.

Katie Dack currently leads the team with a .426 batting average and seven home runs. Her seven home runs ranks 15th in the country. Has tallied 19 RBIs which is tied for fourth in the ACC. Her .426 batting average ranks fourth in the ACC.

Last season, through February and the first week of March, the Seminoles hit 20 homeruns, in 2023 through the same time frame, they are up to 22 long balls. (OSU had 16 and is now up to 24 in 2023)

Week 4 @FSU_Softball rankings

D1Softball: 6

SoftballAmerica: 6

USA Softball: 6

Coaches: 5

ExtraInning: 7

RPI: 9 — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) March 7, 2023

Stats Comparison

Batting average: OSU (.381), FSU (.333)

ERA: OSU (2.15), FSU (1.77)

On base percentage: OSU (.477), FSU (.436)

Scoring: OSU (8.16), FSU (6.74)

Where to Watch

Friday March 10th: 7 pm EST ESPN+

Saturday March 11th: 3 pm EST ESPN+

Sunday March 12th: 3 pm EST ESPN+