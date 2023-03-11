No. 6 FSU Softball opens with win over No. 3 Oklahoma State

In a typical Friday night battle, it was ace against ace as Kathryn Sandercock started for Florida State, and Kelly Maxwell started for Oklahoma State.

Maxwell and Sandercock both worked scoreless innings in the first, with only the Seminoles getting a baserunner via a bloop single. In the top of the second, FSU started off with back to back walks to Devyn Flaherty and Mack Leonard. A fielder’s choice and fly out had one out and two runners on. As the pinch hitter, Hallie Wacaser delivered with a single to the outfield, scoring the first run of the game. A ground out left two runners on, but FSU drew first off the bat of Wacaser.

Get us on the board Hallie



Noles take a 1-0 lead here in the second



ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/xrwl66W3NN — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 11, 2023

Through three innings, Sandercock only allowed one baserunner off an error from her infield. Back on for the 4th, Flaherty led off with another walk, and secured her second stolen base of the game and 16th on the season. Maxwell offered up another walk to Leonard as well, still with no outs. Facing Michaela Edenfield, she crushed a homerun to bring home everyone on a 3 run shot.

OMG AREA 51‼️‼️‼️



A THREE-RUN SHOT



ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/nayYdkPFgU — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 11, 2023

The third walk of the inning was issued to Wacaser, but was left stranded. FSU left the top of the 4th with a 4-0 lead.

Sanderock retook the circle in the OSU half, with a more comfortable lead. OSU got its first runner on second of the game off a fielder error and single with one out. A battle with Katelynn Carwile resulted in a walk to load up the bases. Cheyenne Factor singled with the bases loaded, bringing across one run.

The Cowgirls kept cutting into the FSU lead, and reloading the bases with another single from Morgan Wynne. Oklahoma State tacked on another off of Sandercock with their third straight single. The 3rd run ended Sandercock’s day, bringing in Makenna Reid.

Now in the circle, facing the nine hole hitter, Reid gave up a hit by pitch to reload the bases. Facing the top of the lineup, Reid issued a four pitch walk to Rachel Becker. A ground out ended the inning, and stopped the scoring threat, but the Cowgirls now tied the game at 4 runs a piece.

No runs crossed for FSU in the 5th against Maxwell, giving OSU a chance to take the lead for the first time. A lead off double off of Reid came around on a fielders choice and subsequent error from the Seminoles defense. Two outs ended the inning, but the Pokes got the lead they were looking for.

In the 6th, a lead off walk was issued to Edenfield, and Amaya Ross replaced her on the base paths. A stolen base by pinch runner put a Seminole in scoring position, and a ground out put her on third. With one out, Wacaser walked to put two on the corners. A fielder’s choice throw to home was not in time, scoring Ross. The fielder’s choice from Kaley Mudge allowed her to reach, keeping two runners on.

With a new ball game in a 5-5 score, the ‘Noles continued to apply pressure. Jahni Kerr also reached on the fielder’s choice, which erased the runner going to third. Now with two outs, Kalei Harding singled off of the new pitcher, Lexi Kilfoyl, who entered after the first ground out. The hit from Harding allowed two runs to score from Kerr and Mudge, giving FSU the lead yet again.

With a 7-5 lead, Sandercock re-entered for Reid to face the bottom of the Cowgirl order. Two groundouts put two outs on the board quickly for the defense. Soon, Sandercock found herself in a bases loaded situation after two walks and a double. A foul out to Harding at third base ended the threat and preserved the lead.

In the 7th, one ‘Nole was left on base after a walk, and OSU was down to their final inning. Back in to close it out, and secure the save, Sandercock issued a lead off walk that was soon erased on a double play. A strike out sealed the deal as FSU claimed the opening win over OSU 7-5.

Gwyn’s Player of the Game

Michaela Edenfield helped her team out early in the game. The redshirt sophomore came up big when her team was up 1-0. Her three run long ball helped her team pad the lead in the middle innings. Edenfield went 1-2 with 1 R, 3 RBI, 1 HR, 2 BB and no strikeouts.

Up next

Saturday March 11th: 3 pm EST ESPN+

Sunday March 12th: 3 pm EST ESPN+