No. 6 FSU Softball gets run ruled by No. 3 Oklahoma State

After a punch for punch win on Friday, Florida State softball geared up for game two against the Cowgirls of Oklahoma State.

With Kyra Aycock in the circle for Oklahoma State, FSU got two on, but ended up leaving one stranded heading into the bottom half of the first. With Mack Leonard starting for the Seminoles, she issued a lead off walk and a single put two runners on for OSU. A double from Kiley Naomi brought home one run, and the second single of the inning scored two more runs. With no outs, Leonard’s day was done after giving up three runs.

Entering in relief, Allison Royalty walked her first two batters to load the bases. Two strikeouts and an RBI ground out ended the first inning with a 4-0 lead for the Cowgirls.

After a 1-2-3 inning offensively, Royalty retook the circle in the bottom of the 2nd. A lead off double came around to score on a fielder’s choice to Naomi. Micaela Wark doubled and scored the runner from first, adding on two more runs for OSU. A one out walk and single were stranded after Royalty worked a pop out and ground out.

Aycock dealt another shut down frame for the Pokes, putting Royalty back out for the bottom of the 3rd. Two straight singles and a one out hit by pitch had a Cowgirl at every bag. A bunt that went down as a fielding error on Royalty scored two more runs to make it a 8-0 game for OSU.

The error on Royalty, and the added runs ended her day. In relief, Ali DuBois left two runners on with a ground out. In the top of the 4th, the ‘Noles finally broke the shut out off the solo shot from Kalei Harding.

The bottom of the 5th saw yet another pitcher for FSU, this time it was Emma Wilson coming out of the bullpen. Wilson’s day soon had bases loaded off of a pair of walks and a fielder’s choice. The third walk of the inning ended the game on a walk off. OSU evened the series at 1-1 with the 9-1 run rule win over FSU.

Up next

Sunday March 12th: 3 pm EST ESPN+