No. 6 FSU Softball falls to No. 3 Oklahoma State in rubber match

Florida State softball headed into Cowgirl Stadium for the rubber match against Oklahoma State on Sunday. After a wild win on Friday, OSU bounced back on Saturday with a run rule of the Seminoles. Sunday’s matchup was Ali DuBois against Lexi Kilfoyl.

A lead off walk to Kaley Mudge was erased on a caught stealing, but Devyn Flaherty replaced her with a walk of her own. A Kalei Harding double had runners in scoring position early, and a fielder’s choice by the OSU infield was late, allowing Flaherty to score early. Kilfoyl got two strikeouts to end the threat of runners in scoring position. FSU held a 1-0 lead after the top of the first.

After a 1-2-3 inning in the top half, DuBois was back out for the bottom half. A lead off error was issued and a single and ground out had runners in scoring position for the Cowgirls. A big strike out and out ended the threat to hold the 1-0 lead for FSU.

In the 3rd, FSU left 2 runners on, and DuBois started off the OSU half with a one out double and a walk. A clutch double play by Krystina Hartley helped her team get out of the inning unscathed.

After a 1-2-3 inning from Kilfoyl and her defense, Kat Sandercock entered in relief of DuBois. Sandercock allowed two baserunners, but through defense and a strikeout, she kept it scoreless for her offense.

In the bottom of the 6th, Sandercock’s day continued with two singles. With runners on the corners, the Cowgirls tied the game on an RBI ground out. The third hit of the inning knocked in the go ahead run off of a double to left field. Sandercock gave up the third run of the game off of a single into left center field. After three runs in the inning, Makenna Reid entered on in relief. Inheriting a runner on first, Reid strikes out the two batters she faced to end the threat, but OSU lead 3-1.

Now down to their last three outs, Jahni Kerr led off with a single back up the middle. Following Kerr’s lead, Hallie Wacaser had a single of her own and was replaced by Krystina Hartley to run. OSU opted to go to Kelly Maxwell with two on and no outs. A sacrifice bunt from Josie Muffley put runners in scoring position and Kaley Mudge knocked one in on a bloop to center.

After a pop out from Flaherty, FSU was down to their final out. A soft grounder back to Maxwell ended the game 3-2.

Up Next

FSU will travel to Norman to face Oklahoma at 7 pm on ESPN+