After sweeping through the Dugout Club Classic with four run-rule victories a week ago, the Seminoles headed out for a four game road trip to Oklahoma. Three-fourths of the way through it, the Noles are hoping to salvage a split.

A Friday win followed by two losses to the Oklahoma State Cowboys have Florida State in the red heading to a Tuesday matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners.

On this episode of the Seminole Softball Wrap, Gwyn Rhodes and Brian Pellerin discuss the last two weeks of Florida State softball, looking at the progress made so far, the issues that held them back and what they can do to improve going forward. They also preview the two weeks ahead for FSU as they open ACC play and talk about the teams to keep an eye on as potential WCWS contenders across the country.

Plus, it’s a new segment!

This week, we unveil Okay Gwyn, where Brian takes your questions from Twitter and the softball game threads to the authority of FSU softball, Gwyn, and gets you answers (we’re still workshopping the nickname for Gwyn too so fire those off in the comments as well). And stick around for a brief discussion on Tallahassee’s newest (oldest?) piece of history Abraclam Lincoln.

You can listen to the debut episode of the Seminole Softball Wrap below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.