No. 6 FSU Softball comes up short against No. 1 Oklahoma

For the final game of the spring break trip, Kathryn Sandercock got the nod for Florida State. On the other side of the field, Alex Storako got the call for Oklahoma. For FSU, they suited up in the color that the Sooners last saw them in, Championship Gold.

Both OU and FSU tossed scoreless innings in the first, with only one baserunner reaching for either team off an error from the FSU infield. In the 2nd, Storako worked around a one out walk with a double play ball that kept it a scoreless game. For Sandercock, a lead off single was given up, but was erased on a fielder’s choice to Kinzie Hansen. Hansen reached second on a ground out and a single from Alynah Torres brought in the first run. The one run ended Sandercock’s day, as she was replaced for Makenna Reid.

On her first pitch, Reid gave up a double to put two in scoring position. Back to the top of the lineup, she bounced back with a strike out on 3-2 to end the inning and threat.

Freshman nerves? Nah



Kenna gets the strikeout to keep this a one run game



E2 | FSU 0 OU 1



ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/OxS1AfEAZl — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 14, 2023

In the top of the 3rd, looking to rebound, Jahni Kerr stepped in as a pinch hitter with one out and on the fourth pitch her at bat, she took Storako yard to right field to tie the game.

JAHNI KERR‼️‼️‼️



Her solo shot ties this game at 1⃣



ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/1oOkRW0mhH — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 14, 2023

With the game now tied at one run a piece, Kaley Mudge singled after a strikeout, but was left stranded on a ground out.

Back out for the bottom of the 3rd, Reid gave up back to back solo shots to the Oklahoma hitters. With no outs, she induced a pop up for herself to get the first out before a single put a runner on. After getting to a 0-2 count, Reid was pulled for Ali DuBois. With Kinzie Hansen down in the count, she gets her to fly out to put two outs on the board. A walk put two on base, but DuBois left them there with a ground out to end the inning with a 3-1 OU lead.

A single from Kalei Harding started off the 4th inning, and a one out single from Hallie Wacaser had two runners on. Against Storako, Katie Dack came up huge for her team. A towering three run shot put the ‘Noles on top for the first time. Two strike outs ended the inning, but FSU had a 4-3 lead against the top ranked Sooners.

TURN ME UP KATIE DACK‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️



A THREE-RUN MOONSHOT GIVES THE NOLES THE LEAD



ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/VNihShNAVh — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 15, 2023

In the bottom of the inning, OU didn’t let the ‘Noles hold the lead for long. Back to back singles started the offense for the Sooners. A double from Haley Lee tied the game, and a single that bounced off Dubois, from Tiarre Jennings, put OU back in the drivers seat. The 5-4 lead took DuBois out of the game, and Allison Royalty entered. She only allowed a single, and didn’t allow another run.

FSU couldn’t tack on another run in the 5th against new pitcher Jordy Bahl. Defensively, Royalty produced the first scoreless frame for her staff since the first inning.

Double 'em up‼️‼️



Noles get out of the inning unharmed



ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/RYqRhiph6B — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 15, 2023

Sandercock re-entered in the 6th with two outs, keeping it a 5-4 and giving her team another shot. Against Bahl, the ‘Noles went 1-2-3 in the final two innings and fell to Oklahoma by one run.

Gwyn’s Player of the Game

Katie Dack’s monster homerun not only gave FSU a lead, but forced OU to work. On the day, Dack was 1-3 with 1 R, 1 H, 3 RBI, 1 HR and 1 K.

While part of the plan to help keep the Sooners off balance, Allison Royalty proved to be the most productive and efficient. In 2.1 innings, she only gave up 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, and was the only pitcher to not give up an extra base hit.

Up next

FSU will return to Tallahassee to start ACC play. They will host Syracuse starting Friday March 17th at 6 pm EST.