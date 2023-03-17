No. 6 FSU Softball opens ACC play with Syracuse: preview, how to watch, game thread

After concluding a trip out to Oklahoma, where Florida State softball went 1-2 against Oklahoma State, and dropped the solo game against the Oklahoma Sooners, they return to Tallahassee. Coming home means a new week of softball and they will start ACC play with the Syracuse Orange.

Last season, Syracuse ended with a 26-21 record overall, and were 7-15 in conference. This season, they are 7-11 and were swept by Clemson in their first ACC series. Against FSU, Syracuse is 1-13 in Tallahassee, and FSU has not dropped a game against them in 23 games. For the Orange, runs are scarce against the Seminoles, as FSU has outscored them 155-39, with four or more runs being scored just twice. FSU leads the all time series 25-2.

Offensively, the Orange are being led by the only hitter batting over .300, Angie Ramos. Her .333 average also includes 3 R, 15 H, 2 2B, 5 RBI, 1 BB. However, Syracuse is not a power team. They have a combined 17 2B and 7 HR, with a slugging of .310. They are not a high OBP team either, with a .313. Their team leader in walks is Madison Knight, who has 10 of her teams 54. In terms of stolen bases, Ryan Starr is leading with a perfect 6-6, where overall the Orange are 12-16.

Madison Knight is also their leader in the circle. The two way freshman has the lowest ERA on the team, with 3.53 in 39.2 innings, which is second. In her appearances, she has 36 H, 27 R, 28 BB, 27 SO, 4 HR. Lindsey Hendrix is the leader in innings pitched, with 42.2 and has a 4.10 ERA with a 3-4 W-L record. Hendrix has 38 H, 30 R, 29 BB, 31 SO, 4 HR and 11 HBP.

Seminole Headlines

Katie Dack checks in at 3rd in D1Softball’s designated player rankings. Her .375 BA, 1.290 OPS, 3 2B, 1 3B, 8 HR, 22 RBI, 11 BB sits behind Rylin Hedgecock of Arkansas and Haley Lee of Oklahoma. She also leads the Seminoles with 22 RBI.

The Seminoles have not lost an ACC opening series since 2007.

Kathryn Sandercock is now tied for 3rd all time in saves at FSU, she shares 9 saves with Jessica Burroughs.

Stats Comparison

Batting average: Syracuse (.233), FSU (.311)

ERA: Syracuse (4.39), FSU (2.15)

On base percentage: Syracuse (.313), FSU (4.17)

Scoring: Syracuse (3.22), FSU (6.26)

How to Watch

Friday, 1pm – ACCNX

Saturday, 1pm – ACCNX

Sunday, 2pm – ACC Network