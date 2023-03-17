No. 6 FSU Softball no hits Syracuse in run rule victory

Opening ACC play, Kathryn Sandercock started for Florida State, while Lindsey Hendrix, the Orlando native, started for Syracuse.

A lead off error reached for Syracuse, after the throw from Sandercock was high to first base. But three ground outs kept the runner at bay for Sandercock and her defense. Offensively, Two walks and a fielder’s choice had the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, but another FC got the final out of the inning, leaving the bases loaded.

Sandercock and Hendrix both tossed scoreless frames in the 2nd and 3rd inning. After another 1-2-3 from the Seminole starter in the 4th, FSU was able to find a groove to work with. After Devyn Flaherty reached on an error, Hendrix sat down the next batter she faced before walking Michaela Edenfield. With two on and one out, Syracuse opted for a reliever, in Kaia Oliver. Oliver gave six balls to two FSU batters to load the bases and walk in a run.

Up 1-0 off of base on balls, Oliver continued to struggle with the ‘Noles offense. Another bases loaded walk to Kaley Mudge put another run on for the home team. After recording no outs, Oliver was pulled for Jackie Pengel who walked the 5th batter of the inning.

The 3-0 lead continued to grow as Pengel, still struggling, walked Katie Dack. While Dack was going to first, the passed ball allowed two runs to score. Continuing to grow their lead without putting many balls in play, Hallie Wacaser reached on a fielder’s choice to second to get Dack, who was safe, allowing the sixth run of the inning to score.

That's what we call a head's up play



Mudge comes home on a wild pitch, and Harding scores on the next play via fielder's choice



B4 | FSU 6 Cuse 0 pic.twitter.com/A6uWfUBdTE — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 17, 2023

Flaherty stepped into the box for the second time in the 4th inning, and reached for the second time, on the ever so popular walk. A hit by pitch from Pengel plated the seventh run of the inning, and the game. The eight run came across allowing the 10th straight batter to reach base on a walk to Edenfield.

Eventually, a 10 run inning ended for the Syracuse defense after a single from Amaya Ross plated another run. The pinch runner in Frey was tagged out at home trying to score the 11th run.

A one out walk for Syracuse was all the offense for the Orange in the 5th. A double play turned ended the game and secured Kathryn Sandercock’s first ever solo no hitter.

DOUBLE PLAY FOR THE NO-N0‼️ pic.twitter.com/IJawUcKh0q — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 17, 2023

Gwyn’s Player of the game

Kathryn Sandercock pitched not only a gem, but a no hitter against Syracuse. In 5 innings, she had 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 E, in 16 batters faced.

Up next

Saturday, 1pm – ACCNX

Sunday, 2pm – ACC Network