No. 6 FSU Softball takes first ACC series from Syracuse

Saturday was Legends and Legacy day at the Florida State Softball Complex, welcoming back softball alumni. With alumni weekend coming against the Syracuse Orange, meant throwback uniforms.

Starting off the game, Allison Royalty walked her first batter, but defense came up clutch to get her out of the inning. A pop out and strike out got the first two outs, and Michaela Edenfield finished it with a caught stealing.

The throw



Michaela throws out the runner to end the inning. Mudge to lead off the bottom of the first #Team40 pic.twitter.com/LdjsSCiw8k — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 18, 2023

Against Madison Knight for Syracuse, it was the same tale as the day prior. Three straight walks with two outs loaded the bases full of Seminoles. Against her sixth batter of the inning, Jahni Kerr ripped a single that scored two runners. Two runners were left on after a strike out, but FSU broke the scoreless tie with a 2-0 lead.

Rip it‼️



Jahni brings two runners home to give the Noles the early lead pic.twitter.com/F627bcZGi5 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 18, 2023

A 1-2-3 inning from Royalty was quick, and FSU got back to the bats. A lead off double got Bethaney Keen on, a groundout from Muffley got her over, and a groundout from Mudge got her in. A third ground out from the hand of Knight ended the inning, and FSU tacked on another run.

Back out for her third trip in the circle, Royalty gave up a leadoff double. A wild pitch and strike out from Royalty had the runner on third with one out. A single that just made it out of the infield allowed the Orange to get on the board. Batter’s interference and ground out ended the threat from the opposition for Royalty.

An efficient, shut down inning in the 4th kept FSU in the lead thank to Royalty. For the home half, Knight started it out with a walk to Edenfield, Keen and hit Mack Leonard to load the bases. A fielder’s choice throw home got the lead runner for the first out, but allowed Mudge to keep the bases loaded. Knight and the Syracuse defense got out of the inning unscathed, despite bases loaded for FSU with two catchable balls in the air.

Four solid innings from Royalty made way for Makenna Reid in the 5th. A two out hit by pitch from Reid quickly escalated to runners in scoring position after an error from the FSU infield. Despite the runners looking to score, Reid locked in with a strike out to end the inning.

BOOM‼️



Makenna gets the strikeout to get out of the jam in the fifth pic.twitter.com/ONaIL4BqP3 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 18, 2023

Still looking to get that one run back from the Orange, Devyn Flaherty and Jahni Kerr produced back to back singles with one out. A stolen base from Kerr allowed FSU to have two in scoring position for Edenfield, who grounded out to produce an RBI.

Now up 4-1, Keen stepped back in with a hot bat in her hand. Against Knight, she knocked in her second double of the game, scoring Kerr. The RBI off the bat of Keen prompted the pitching change to Kaia Oliver. Oliver got the ground out to keep the score at 5-1 in favor of the ‘Noles.

HAVE IT YOUR WAY BK



She brings home Jahni to extend the lead to 5-1‼️ pic.twitter.com/aMgRFvEH8P — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 18, 2023

A scoreless 6th inning from both sides brought up the last chance for the Orange in the 7th. Back out to close the game, Reid once again went 1-2-3 to the Syracuse offense to secure the 5-1 win.

Gwyn’s Player of the Game

Bethaney Keen has been making the most of her last couple of at bats. Against Syracuse in game two, Keen went 2-2 with 1 R, 2 H, 1 RBI, 2 2B, 1 BB.

Up next

FSU will look to sweep Syracuse on Sunday March 19th at 2 pm EST on ACC Network