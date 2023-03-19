No. 6 FSU Softball sweeps past Syracuse with power display

Florida State softball looked to complete the sweep of Syracuse on Sunday, after taking the first two games against the Orange.

Seminole starter Ali DuBois worked around a one out hit by pitch in her first outing. On the other side, Syracuse starter Lindsey Hendrix had a harder time, with the ‘Noles loading the bases, but worked out of the jam herself.

In the bottom of the second, a string of Syracuse mistakes helped out the ‘Noles. Mack Leonard reached second on an error from the infield, and after a ground out found herself on third. A squeeze play from Josie Muffley allowed Leonard to reach home after a no-throw from Hendrix, and her throwing error had Muffley on second. FSU was up 1-0 early after Hendrix got two outs to end the inning.

In the Syracuse half of the 3rd, DuBois started off with a single down the line. Two outs and a stolen base later, Kathryn Sandercock entered with a runner in scoring position. Sandercock got the line out on her first pitch and FSU was out of the inning.

Starting off the FSU 3rd, Hallie Wacaser led off with her first homerun of the season. After two quick outs, Leonard singled through the right side. With one runner on, Bethaney Keen continued her weekend with another double that scored a run.

Up 3-0, Muffley recorded her second hit of the day with a bloop that fell between three defenders in the outfield. The single scored the third run of the inning, and the fourth of the game.

Starting off the bottom of the 4th, Kalei Harding followed suit from Wacaser. Harding went yard against Hendrix to put FSU up 5-0 and end the day for Hendrix. Kaia Oliver entered out of the bullpen for the Orange, and gave up a full count walk to Katie Dack.

With Madi Frey on base as a pinch runner, Wacaser singled. A fielder’s choice to erase Wacaser had runners on the corners in Frey and Devyn Flaherty. Flaherty notched her 21st straight stolen base to help her team out. In a hitters count, Jahni Kerr took the green light and went deep off of Oliver.

With a 8-0 lead, Sandercock looked to close out the game early in the 5th. In her first batter, she retired on three straight strikes. After a fly out, Sandercock had her exit and Makenna Reid looked to secure the final out. A strikeout ended the game and the series as FSU won 8-0.

Gwyn’s Players of the Game

The bottom part of the FSU lineup provided a lot of the offense. With Jahni Kerr, Bethaney Keen, Mack Leonard and Josie Muffley, they combined for 5-10 with 5 H, 4 R, 6 RBI, 1 2B, 1 HR, 0 K, 0 BB.

Up Next

FSU will hit the road again, this time going to Durham to face Duke at home for the first time ever.

Friday March 24th 6 pm EST ACCN

Saturday March 25th 1 pm EST ACCNX

Sunday March 26th 12 pm EST ACCNX