No. 7 FSU Softball opens play against No. 15 Duke with a win

For the first game of the series, and the first ever at Duke softball stadium, Florida State softball started off facing Jala Wright, while the Blue Devils faced Kathryn Sandercock.

The Seminoles left Devyn Flaherty on base in the top of the first, after she pushed her stolen bases to a perfect 19-19. Defensively, Sandercock started her day with a 1-2-3 inning to the Blue Devils offense.

In the top of the 2nd, the bottom half of the lineup continued to produce for FSU. A quick one out brought Jahni Kerr, who doubled into the gap. With a runner in scoring position, Kerr took another base on a ground out. The extra sixty feet from Kerr didn’t matter much as Michaela Edenfield went yard off of Wright. The 5th homerun of Edenfield’s season put FSU up 2-0.

AREA 51 TO DEEP CENTER AND LOOOOONNGGGGG GONE



ACC Network pic.twitter.com/zs2CoglMlU — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 24, 2023

After going 6 up 6 down, Sandercock gave up her first baserunner after an error on the infield. The inning went with no runs, after runner interference was called for the second out, and a grounder was rolled to Mack Leonard at first base.

In the top of the 4th, Katie Dack reached on a fielder’s choice, and found second after a ground out. Mack Leonard tacked on the third run for the ‘Noles on a single blooped into shallow center, that was able to score Dack. A grounder to third bases ended the further threat.

YES MACK‼️



She brings home Katie to give the Noles a 3-0 lead‼️



ACC Network pic.twitter.com/ZHozpeGtO3 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 24, 2023

After surrendering her first hit in the 4th, Sandercock’s offense went back out for the 5th. A error allowed Flaherty to reach base, and got her to second on a ground out. A two out walk to Hallie Wacaser prompted the pitching change from Wright to Lillie Walker.

With a new pitcher, Katie Dack welcomed her with an RBI single. Duke now had two FSU runners on the corners with two outs and the 4-0 Seminole lead. A soft liner ended the inning, after furthered the lead.

Muscle it out there, Katie



Noles add another run here in the top of the fifth



M5 | FSU 4 Duke 0



ACC Network pic.twitter.com/MVWmXP3njX — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 24, 2023

After 5 innings of work and just one hit, Sandercock's day was done and turned over to Makenna Reid. A lead off single came around to break the shut out with two outs in the bottom of the 6th. A single that fell in-between two defenders added the run for the Blue Devils, and kept a runner on base. A four pitch walk to Ana Gold had two runners on late in the game for Duke. With the tying run in the batters box, Reid induced the second pop out of the inning to strand a pair.

A double play with one out on the board already brought the game to its final half inning. In the bottom of the 7th, Reid looked to close the game and secure the win for the ‘Noles. The one out hit by pitch did no damage as Josie Muffley turned a double play to get FSU the 4-1 win.

Gwyn’s Player of the game

Michaela Edenfield brought Area 51 to Durham. Her two run shot put the ‘Noles on the board first, a lead that would not be surrendered. At the plate, she was 1-2 with 1 R, 1 H, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K.

Up next

Saturday March 25th - 1 PM EST ACCNX

Sunday March 26th - 12 PM EST ACCNX

Ask away for this weekend episode of the Softball Wrap!