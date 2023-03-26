No. 7 FSU Softball takes rubber match, and series from No. 15 Duke

After the Duke Blue Devils evened up the series on Saturday, Sunday was set as the rubber match for Florida State Softball.

FSU started off facing a new pitcher, freshman Sophie Garner-Mackinnon, who hit Devyn Flaherty with one out. With Kalei Harding at the plate, she roped a double that scored Flaherty and put the ‘Noles up 1-0 early.

Still with one out, Garner-Mackinnon added another Seminole to the bases, with a walk to Hallie Wacaser. A come backer to the pitcher from Jahni Kerr and the fielder’s choice had everyone safe with the bases loaded. Another run came across on the second hit by pitch, this time to Michaela Edenfield.

Up 2-0 and the bases still loaded, Duke wasted no time going to the bullpen for Friday’s starter, Jala Wright. Wright immediately walked Katie Dack to push the lead to 3. A strike out and fly out ended the further threat, but left a lead for the visiting Seminoles.

A 1-2-3 inning from starter Kat Sandercock, and a lead off single from Kaley Mudge, started the second inning. Two stolen bags later from Mudge, and a single from Wacaser, the ‘Noles pushed across the 4th run.

But, with rain starting to fall harder, a rain delay was induced. An hour a thirty two minutes later, play was resumed. A quick grounder to the pitcher ended the inning for FSU and Duke went on offense.

Sandercock yet again made quick work of the Blue Devil’s bats in the 2nd. For the 3rd, Wright had two singles to Dack and Leonard with one out and Josie Muffley cashed in a 2 RBI triple. The 6-0 lead brought in Cassidy Curd for Wright.

For the top of the 4th, Flaherty started off with a walk and was followed by a hit by pitch to Harding. Curd worked the next three outs to end the inning for her Blue Devils, with the clock inching closer to the 5:30 drop dead time.

In the bottom of the inning, two singles escalated the game to runners on the corners with no outs. With the bat being passed, Duke added on a double to score the first run of the game for the home team.

An error from the infield allowed the 2nd run of the game for Duke to score. Still with no outs, the Blue Devils tested Sandercock and her defense with a squeeze play to get the runner home. On a review, the call of out at home was overturned and the third run counted. Just like Curd in the previous inning, Sandercock worked the next three outs to close the inning at a 6-3 Seminole lead.

Curd allowed a single to Muffley, but that was all as she got her last batter to strike out looking in the 5th. Fighting the drop dead time and looking to close the 5th inning, Sandercock worked three outs.

At 5:20, Devyn Flaherty stepped in against Curd and looked to waste time until 5:30. In 10 pitched and 7 foul balls, she fouled out to third. At 5:28, Harding took the plate with two minutes left. A 2-1 count and in the final minutes, Harding wasn’t done as she sent a towering homerun to make it 7-1. The final batter in Wacaser had herself in a 1-1 count before the game ended, FSU taking the win.

Gwyn’s Player of the Game

Kalei Harding’s last homerun could be considered a walk off, depending on who you ask. But either way, the junior had a stellar day at the plate going 2-3 with 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 BB and 0 K.

Up next

FSU will host Georgia Tech to continue their ACC play. The series will begin on Friday March 31st at 6 pm.