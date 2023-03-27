After what could be the first of two road trips to Oklahoma this season, the Florida State Seminoles softball team opened ACC play with a pair of strong series wins.

A sweep of Syracuse Orange started the conference slate in dominating fashion as Florida State posted two run-rule victories — including a Kat Sandercock no-hitter. Then the Seminoles hit the road for a weekend series with Duke Blue Devils, where FSU took 2 of 3 including a rain-shortened Sunday contest.

On this episode of the Seminole Softball Wrap, Gwyn Rhodes and Brian Pellerin discuss each of the Noles contests over the last two weeks going back to the nail-biter in Norman plus the 5-1 start to the ACC slate.

Plus, we once again take your questions in our Okay Gwyn segment.

Have the Noles answered their question mark at third base?

Will we see Makenna Reid get a start this season?

Who could be a breakout star off the bench in the second half?

That and more this week on the Seminole Softball Wrap — part of the Everything Noles podcast channel, now part of the Fans First Sports Network network.

