No. 5 FSU Softball run rules twice, secures wins vs. UMass & Colgate

The Seminoles opened up the Dugout Club Classic, with three new opponents and a new uniform with a history:

Game 1: FSU 8-0 UMass

Kat Sandercock got the first start of the weekend for Florida State softball, facing the UMass Minutewomen batting order. A lead off single was left on third base after a few ground out and a final strikeout to end the inning. Against Jessie DiPasquale in the circle for UMass, the Seminoles also just had one baserunner and no runs to show for it.

In the 2nd, a one out bunt, placed perfectly by Devyn Flaherty, gave the Seminoles a baserunner. Facing new pitcher, Natalee Horton, who entered for DiPasquale after an injury, Michaela Edenfield drew a walk. In a pinch hit role, Hallie Wacaser singled into the outfield, allowing Flaherty to score. Both runners ended in scoring position after an error from the outfield.

A play at the plate to get Edenfield was ultimately upheld for the second out. However, facing the top of the lineup, Horton gave up a slap single to Kaley Mudge, who placed it perfectly to score Wacaser. A fly out left two on base, but gave FSU a 2-0 lead.

In the 3rd inning, Flaherty faced Norton for the first time. With one out and two runners on, she singled on the infield, and an error allowed a run to score for the Seminoles. Wacaser’s second straight single brought home another run with two outs. With UMass down 4-0, Norton got a groundout to give her team another chance to put runs up on the board.

A four pitch inning from Sandercock in the top of the 4th went by quickly, as FSU resumed offense. In the bottom of the inning, Mudge reached on a single and stole second the first chance she got. Two back to back ground outs quickly had her on third and crossing home plate off the RBI groundout from Kalei Harding. A speedy 4th inning was efficient for FSU, who pushed to a 5-0 lead.

After four innings of solid, scoreless work, Sandercock’s day was done. Lonni Alameda gave way to Makenna Reid in the circle, who started the 5th with a leadoff walk to UMass seven hole hitter. Reid bounced back with a ground out, strikeout and a pop out to keep the Minutewomen scoreless.

Norton issues a leadoff walk to Bethaney Keen, who entered at first base. The walk prompted a change in the circle to Julianne Bolton. After throwing a complete game to Georgia Southern just a few hours before, Bolton issued a double to Flaherty, which scored Keen from second after advancing on a wild pitch.

Another wild pitch put Flaherty on third, still with no outs Edenfield produced a sacrifice fly that was able to score her teammate. Now up 7-0, and in run rule territory, Bolton secured the second out before giving up a walk to Amaya Ross in the nine spot. A stolen base put her into scoring position, keeping the pressure on UMass. With the lineup turned over, Mudge singled to score Ross from second, ending the game early with a 8-0 run rule.

Game 2: FSU 9-1 Colgate

30 minutes after the conclusion of game one, Mack Leonard go the start in the second game. Leonard led off with a leadoff double, that came around to score on a single. Two strikeouts and a ground out ended the first inning with a 1-0 Colgate lead.

Alexa Acker for the Raiders and Leonard both dealt scoreless frames in the 2nd inning, and Leonard kept the 1-0 Colgate lead in the 3rd. For the home half of the 3rd, the ‘Noles led off with a walk to Krystina Hartley. The one out single from Kerr put two Seminoles on base. Now threatening, Kalei Harding delivered on a single to score Hartley and tie the game at 1-1. Two ‘Noles on base brought up Katie Dack, who had been hitless in the first game. On the first pitch of her at bat, Dack homered to left field, putting her team in front for the first time.

After the homerun, Maya Servedio entered in relief. She secured the second out before hitting Ross with the pitch to put her on base. Once on first, Ross stole second to get into scoring position for Flaherty. Down 1-2 to Servedio, Flaherty singled that easily scored the runner. Flaherty notched her own stolen base of the ballgame, but was left on second after a line out.

Up 5-1 in the 4th inning, Madi Balk replaced Leonard. Facing her first batter, Balk secured her first strikeout of the ballgame. She only allowed a single in her outing, but kept the Raiders at bay with another strikeout and line out.

In the 5th, FSU continued to use their bullpen, going to Ali DuBois, who battled through the rain to keep Colgate off the board, despite a one out walk. Leading off in the bottom half, Dack pounded a double into the center field gap, and was replaced by Muffley on second. A wild pitch from Servedio that tipped off the catchers glove moved Muffley over to third. A full count walk was issued to Leonard, who stole second successfully and allowed Muffley to go home on the throw down.

A second wild pitch allowed the Seminoles to capitalize, getting Leonard to third. Colgate was able to add on another out, after a strikeout, via the ground out from Flaherty, but brought in another run for FSU. Now down 7-1, Colgate left Edenfield, who singled, on first, getting the groundout from Avery Weisbrook.

After Balk and DuBois each pitched one inning a piece, it was Allison Royalty’s turn with the ball. Royalty made quick work of the three batters she faced, giving the ball back to her opposition. What would look to be the last inning offensively for FSU, Kerr singled with one out and a walk to Wacaser put the winning run on first. Pinch hitting for Dack, Muffley singled that snuck past the infield and scoring Kerr.

Now up 8-1, Mia Edwards entered for the Raiders in the circle. Facing Leonard with two runners in scoring position and a run rule looming, Edwards got her to a 2-0 count. On the third pitch, Leonard flew out to left and it was deep enough to score Wacaser for the run rule victory.

Gwyn’s Players of the Day

In game one, Kaley Mudge was on fire in the lead off spot. Against UMass she was 3-4 with 2 RBI, 1 R, and 1 SB

Dack was the offensive charge that the ‘Noles needed against Colgate. 2-2 at the plate, Dack had 1 R, 3 RBI, 1 2B, 1 HR and 1 BB.

Overall, Devyn Flaherty used the day to break out of her slump. The senior was 3-6 with 2 R, 4 RBI, 1 2B, and 2-2 SB.

