Noles News: Florida State ranked in the Top 15 in six separate spring sports

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

Veteran linebacker Brendan Gant has been exceptional throughout spring practice and this interception on Tuesday was a great example.

Here’s a look at this week's Academic All-Stars:

Talented 2024 Edge Elias Rudolph will be back in Tallahassee for FSU’s Spring Game.

Here’s a look at a parent's perspective of what head coach Mike Norvell is building and how he approaches recruiting:

I recently spoke with 5⭐️ 2025 DL Armondo Blount’s mother (Valentiauntrell Blount) to talk about Mike Norvell’s approach toward recruits.



After their previous visit she seemed to be incredibly pleased with Norvell and the staff. Here’s a look at her response: pic.twitter.com/DjjE85ZNVM — MAX (@maxescarpio) March 30, 2023

Softball

FSU’s Kaley Mudge represented the Noles yesterday in Washington D.C. to talk about her athletic journey and what she thinks of NIL rights in college sports.

Having @mudge03 being the only current athlete selected to participate in this discussion is another example of how Florida State continues to be leaders on a national scale, She has combined excellence on the field and in the classroom. It’s an honor having her represent FSU pic.twitter.com/7vcKT2S13Y — Michael Alford (@SeminoleAlford) March 29, 2023

The Seminoles welcome the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tomorrow, preparing for an ACC weekend series.

Back home for some more ACC play #Team40 pic.twitter.com/62bBOxqKUb — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 29, 2023

All Sports

#NoleProud

More than 1,960 female Olympians and Paralympians competed collegiately before representing our country.



As March comes to a close, today and always, we are grateful to support our Seminoles.#OneTribe I #OlympiansMadeHere pic.twitter.com/v4OANAktfm — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) March 29, 2023

Florida State announced Brooke Wychoff as their newest head coach one year ago.

Ta’Niya Latson might need a bigger trophy case...

The Seminoles concluded Round 1 of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur today, and with no surprise, Charlotte Heath is amongst the best on the links.

That’s a wrap for round ☝️ of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur!@heathcharlotte9 is currently tied for 12th place after shooting even-par (72) in the first round.



Tune into https://t.co/UzINQ5vj1W for live coverage and scoring updates! #onetribe #ANWAgolf pic.twitter.com/eltnZp52DS — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) March 29, 2023

Florida State Athletics is near the top of the pyramid for the majority of spring sports.

These spring sports are each ranked in the Top 15 #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/HceeLwlC7C — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) March 29, 2023

Sophomore James Tibbs currently ranks at No. 13 in the nation in walks and runs scored.

.@JamesTibbsIII is off to a start.



The sophomore ranks 13th nationally in walks and runs scored ⚾️ #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/lW7PT9DGlR — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) March 29, 2023

Scottie Barnes representing the Noles on the hardwood: