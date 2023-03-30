 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Noles News: Florida State ranked in the Top 15 in six separate spring sports

What has been your favorite sport to follow this spring?

By maxescarpio
/ new
NCAA Softball: Women’s College World Series-Florida State vs Oklahoma Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

RELATED: Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘24 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #2

Football

Veteran linebacker Brendan Gant has been exceptional throughout spring practice and this interception on Tuesday was a great example.

RELATED: “I love competing with these guys:” Jaheim Bell, Fentrell Cyprus, Rodney Hill, Patrick Payton talk spring camp, FSU standard

Here’s a look at this week's Academic All-Stars:

Talented 2024 Edge Elias Rudolph will be back in Tallahassee for FSU’s Spring Game.

Here’s a look at a parent's perspective of what head coach Mike Norvell is building and how he approaches recruiting:

Softball

FSU’s Kaley Mudge represented the Noles yesterday in Washington D.C. to talk about her athletic journey and what she thinks of NIL rights in college sports.

The Seminoles welcome the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tomorrow, preparing for an ACC weekend series.

All Sports

#NoleProud

Florida State announced Brooke Wychoff as their newest head coach one year ago.

Ta’Niya Latson might need a bigger trophy case...

The Seminoles concluded Round 1 of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur today, and with no surprise, Charlotte Heath is amongst the best on the links.

Florida State Athletics is near the top of the pyramid for the majority of spring sports.

Sophomore James Tibbs currently ranks at No. 13 in the nation in walks and runs scored.

RELATED: 3 Up/3 Down: FSU’s slide continues

Scottie Barnes representing the Noles on the hardwood:

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...