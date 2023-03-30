Noles News: Florida State ranked in the Top 15 in six separate spring sports

Recruiting
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.
RELATED: Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘24 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #2
Football
Veteran linebacker Brendan Gant has been exceptional throughout spring practice and this interception on Tuesday was a great example.
RELATED: “I love competing with these guys:” Jaheim Bell, Fentrell Cyprus, Rodney Hill, Patrick Payton talk spring camp, FSU standard
Mission Takeaway— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 29, 2023
@TheReal_BGant #KeepCLIMBing | #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/OAKccnk9Mw
Here’s a look at this week's Academic All-Stars:
Congratulations to this week’s Academic All-Stars!#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/HL69jZgh35— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 29, 2023
Talented 2024 Edge Elias Rudolph will be back in Tallahassee for FSU’s Spring Game.
#Seminoles pic.twitter.com/UClBl0F3HB— Elias Rudolph (@EliasRudolph6) March 29, 2023
Here’s a look at a parent's perspective of what head coach Mike Norvell is building and how he approaches recruiting:
I recently spoke with 5⭐️ 2025 DL Armondo Blount’s mother (Valentiauntrell Blount) to talk about Mike Norvell’s approach toward recruits.— MAX (@maxescarpio) March 30, 2023
After their previous visit she seemed to be incredibly pleased with Norvell and the staff. Here’s a look at her response: pic.twitter.com/DjjE85ZNVM
Softball
FSU’s Kaley Mudge represented the Noles yesterday in Washington D.C. to talk about her athletic journey and what she thinks of NIL rights in college sports.
Having @mudge03 being the only current athlete selected to participate in this discussion is another example of how Florida State continues to be leaders on a national scale, She has combined excellence on the field and in the classroom. It’s an honor having her represent FSU pic.twitter.com/7vcKT2S13Y— Michael Alford (@SeminoleAlford) March 29, 2023
The Seminoles welcome the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tomorrow, preparing for an ACC weekend series.
Back home for some more ACC play #Team40 pic.twitter.com/62bBOxqKUb— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 29, 2023
All Sports
#NoleProud
More than 1,960 female Olympians and Paralympians competed collegiately before representing our country.— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) March 29, 2023
As March comes to a close, today and always, we are grateful to support our Seminoles.#OneTribe I #OlympiansMadeHere pic.twitter.com/v4OANAktfm
Florida State announced Brooke Wychoff as their newest head coach one year ago.
One year of Coach Brooke #NoleFAM | @CoachBrookeFSU pic.twitter.com/6ikQmZAWX2— FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) March 29, 2023
Ta’Niya Latson might need a bigger trophy case...
Introducing the @WBCA1981 Freshman of the Year!— FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) March 28, 2023
: https://t.co/TRs51pMhCW#NoleFAM | @NiyaLatson pic.twitter.com/DzWVh2KWoT
The Seminoles concluded Round 1 of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur today, and with no surprise, Charlotte Heath is amongst the best on the links.
That’s a wrap for round ☝️ of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur!@heathcharlotte9 is currently tied for 12th place after shooting even-par (72) in the first round.— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) March 29, 2023
Tune into https://t.co/UzINQ5vj1W for live coverage and scoring updates! #onetribe #ANWAgolf pic.twitter.com/eltnZp52DS
Florida State Athletics is near the top of the pyramid for the majority of spring sports.
These spring sports are each ranked in the Top 15 #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/HceeLwlC7C— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) March 29, 2023
Sophomore James Tibbs currently ranks at No. 13 in the nation in walks and runs scored.
RELATED: 3 Up/3 Down: FSU’s slide continues
.@JamesTibbsIII is off to a start.— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) March 29, 2023
The sophomore ranks 13th nationally in walks and runs scored ⚾️ #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/lW7PT9DGlR
Scottie Barnes representing the Noles on the hardwood:
4 being great— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) March 29, 2023
22 points | 12 assists | 7 rebounds | 0 turnovers | @raptors W#NewBlood | #NolesinthePros pic.twitter.com/OWdS8qgrMC
Loading comments...