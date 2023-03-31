No. 7 FSU Softball hosts ACC opponent Georgia Tech: preview, how to watch, game thread

After a weekend on the road at No. 15 Duke, Florida State Softball comes back to Tallahassee to host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. On Friday, FSU will be wearing pink jerseys, and asking fans to paint it pink by wearing pink gear. The team is hosting an auction to big on the game worn jerseys, with proceeds going to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

Pretty in Pink



Our annual Paint It Pink game is THIS FRIDAY at 6 p.m. against Georgia Tech‼️



Our 2023 Paint it Pink jersey auction is LIVE! Proceeds will go to @TMHFORLIFE https://t.co/waSvuRKcv1#Team40 pic.twitter.com/abT52bT5Xq — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 27, 2023

With the Yellow Jackets coming to town on Friday, FSU will look to increase their win streak, which currently sits at 23 straight wins. All time, FSU leads 67-26 and this will be GT’s first trip to Florida’s capital city since 2017, as the last nine have been in Atlanta.

Georgia Tech Pitching

Just like last season, Blake Neleman is the ace on staff for the Jackets. Coming to Tallahassee with a 3.61 ERA, Neleman has 77.2 innings on the 2023 season. With 101 K, she is 3rd in the ACC in that category. In addition, Neleman has only 53 H, 44 R, 49 BB and 18 HR to her credit, with batters hitting .189.

Complementing Neleman is Chandler Dennis, who has found herself as a quality number two for Georgia Tech. In 75 innings this season, Dennis has a 10-4 win/loss record with 64 H, 49 R, 44 BB, and 69 strike outs. Against Dennis, batters are hitting .228.

Yellow Jacket Offense

Georgia Tech has a handful of players batting over .315, with one leading the way in Madison Dobbins. Through 30 games, Dobbins is batting a team leading .370 with 13 R, 30 H, 7 2B, 10 RBI.

The Jackets are a team that can do a little bit of everything, with one player in Jin Sileo in double digit stolen bases, four players with double digit walks (Emma Kauf, Sara Beth Allen, Mallorie Black, Jin Sileo) and four with over 15 RBI (Emma Kauf, Abby Hughes, Grace Connelly, Sara Beth Allen, Mallorie Black). However, they are a team that tends to rack up strike outs. A team total of 161 K, eight players have double digit strike outs, with five having over 15.

Seminole Headlines

Kathryn Sandercock was named ACC Pitcher of the Week for her performance at Duke. She also now sits in the top 5 all time in appearances (155), saves (9) and wins (90).

Sandercock also ranks in the top 10 in the ACC in ERA (3rd), opposing batting average (4th), innings pitched (8th), wins (3rd), saves (1st), earned runs allowed (9th), and walks allowed (2nd).

Kaley Mudge spent her Wednesday in Washington D.C. not only representing FSU, but student-athletes everywhere at the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee Hearing on NIL. You can watch the full hearing here.

In addition to spending time in D.C., Mudge has spent a lot of time on base. Mudge has reached base 25 out of 33 games.

Michaela Edenfield and Devyn Flaherty hold the 2nd and 3rd spot in top 10 walks in the ACC, with 23 and 22 respectively. Flaherty is tied for 1st in the ACC in stolen bases, at 19.

Stats Comparison

Batting average: GT (.269), FSU (.305)

ERA: GT (3.97), FSU (1.95)

On base percentage: GT (.346), FSU (.416)

Scoring: GT (4.25), FSU (6.18)

Where to Watch

The first pitch against Georgia Tech will be at 6 pm EST on ACCNX on Friday March 31. With a 1 pm game on Saturday on ACCX, and the series finale Sunday at 2 pm on ACC. The first game will be aired on 96.5 FM.