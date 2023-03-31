No. 7 FSU Softball takes game one from Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

On Friday’s Paint it Pink game for Florida State Softball, they were ready to come out swinging against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

In the first, starters Kathryn Sandercock and Sophia Voyles both dealt scoreless frames, even though they both allowed a baserunner each. Sandercock continued her early dominance in the 2nd, and so did her offense.

A lead off homerun on the first pitch from Jahni Kerr got a run on the board for FSU. After Katie Dack was erased on trying from first to second on an error, she gave way to Mack Leonard who took after Kerr and swung it deep on the first pitch. Amaya Ross was able to reach after her, but two ground outs kept the FSU lead as 2-0.

The 4th inning was a little more difficult for Sandercock. After allowing a two out walk, she gave up back to back singles to load the bases. Working with her defense, she got the pop up to end the threat from the Yellow Jackets.

A lead off double came around to score for Georgia Tech in the 5th inning. Now with a runner on via an error, another single added another Yellow Jacket to the bases. A ground out moved both runners into scoring position and and a ground out to the pitcher put two outs up. With Sarah Beth Allen at bat, she put GT in the lead for the first time off of a three run homerun.

Now down 4-2, and two runners in scoring position again off another single, Ali DuBois entered for Sandercock. For her first batter, DuBois got the fly out with her team now trailing by two runs.

Looking to form a response in the bottom half of the inning, Devyn Flaherty started it out with a one out single through the left side of the infield. Now facing Voyles again, Kalei Harding was looking to put something in play for the speedy Flaherty. A two run knock for the junior tied the game at 4 a piece, and took Voyles out for Blake Neleman. Neleman got the strike out and fly out to keep the game tied.

The ‘Noles new pitcher in the 6th was Makenna Reid, who started off her game with a walk and a fielder’s choice to have two on and no outs. A strike out and two stolen bases had Georgia Tech threatening yet again. Refusing to allow another run, Reid got the ground out and strike out for her team.

Bottom of the 6th started off with a walk to Michaela Edenfield. Neleman got two fly outs from Leonard and Bethaney Keen before the single from Josie Muffley to have two on and two outs. Looking to bust the tie against the Yellow Jacket’s ace, Kaley Mudge doubled off the left field walk to score her two teammates.

FSU left runners on the corners after Flaherty dropped a bunt, and Harding flew out to right field. Makenna Reid retook the circle, this time with a 6-4 lead and the chance to close it out. A lead off walk to Allen was issued from Reid, but she came back with two strikeouts and a third to seal the deal.

Gwyn’s Player of the Game

Kalei Harding provided the power to help lift the ‘Noles to the win. At the plate and with a clutch hit, Harding was 1-4 with 1 H, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R.

Mack Leonard looked to be getting her swing off again. Leonard was 2-3 with 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 2B and 0 K.

Up Next